Five-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-80 near I-55 interchange in Joliet

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Diesel fuel has reportedly leaked in the area of Interstate 80 at the Interstate 55 interchange near Joliet following a five-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

About 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the Interstate 55 interchange for a report of a five-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

“All lanes are closed due to the crash with reported diesel fuel on the ground in the area,” according to Illinois State Police.

The crash investigation is “in its infancy and there is no further information available at this time,” police said.