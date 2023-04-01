McHenry County escapes severe storms with minimal damage, while surrounding communities deal with fallout

Despite surrounding communities suffering property damage, and in some cases, serious injuries, McHenry County was spared the brunt of the severe storms that hit northern Illinois Friday evening.

The storm system wreaked havoc across several U.S. states with hail, floods, damaging winds and a handful of tornadoes.

The strongest [storms] it looks like moved through Winnebago and Boone counties. — National Weather Service Meteorologist Zachary Yack

Mayors in Crystal Lake, McHenry and Woodstock said Saturday their respective towns didn’t see much damage.

“It was very quiet,” Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian said. “We had a little lightning show and a little bit of rain. Crystal Lake dodged a bullet with this one.”

In Marengo, Public Works Director Rob Lamz said the city was prepared for the worst, but didn’t end up needing to use emergency resources. He hasn’t received reports of problems throughout the city.

“I was on the road when it came through,” Lamz said. “It lasted for about five to 10 minutes. Lots of lightning. A very interesting storm to watch.”

A trampoline broken on the side of the road near Route 23 just south of Marengo following a storm that hit northern Illinois on Friday, March 31, 2023. (James Norman)

The line of thunderstorms making their way through the area were a series of smaller storms congealed together, said Zachary Yack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chicago.

He said that’s why some areas of the line saw more intensity than others.

“Some of those are just stronger,” Yack said. “The strongest it looks like moved through Winnebago and Boone counties.”

Power outages were concentrated in Harvard and Marengo, with a few in McHenry on Friday night, according to Com-Ed’s outage map. The totals around 10:30 p.m. Friday were roughly two dozen without power.

But beyond the outages, a few downed trees, runaway trampolines and tilted mailboxes, residents said they weren’t affected much.

Harvard resident Samantha Dziewiontka said she saw it get dark quickly, the power went out and wind was pounding on the doors and windows when the storm arrived.

She said she could see bright lightning coming from the east. But the storm was gone after only a few minutes, and brought little damage with it.

“I’m one of those who likes going outside to see what’s happening,” she said. “It was intense.”

Sam Ali, a Woodstock resident who works at Harvard Tobacco and Cigars, said Saturday they closed the shop three hours early in anticipation of the storm. The drive home “was horrible” with the wind and rain, he said. Despite not having much damage, he said he thinks it was the right decision to close early.

“The car was dancing,” he said. “Trees were being shaken.”

However, not all areas were so fortunate to just have minor damage.

Woodstock resident Theresa Best was supposed to see a concert with friends on Friday at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, where the roof collapsed during a severe storm, killing one and injuring several others.

She was working at the time of the collapse, but after clocking out, she headed to Belvidere to see if any of her friends needed help. Luckily, she said, most of her friends did not make it to the concert because of the weather, and those who did were uninjured.

She gave thanks those who were working to save people during the event, referring to them as “heroes that were helping our their fellow metal heads” who could have ran, but stayed to help.

In total, 260 were in the venue at the time of the collapse around 7:48 p.m., the Associated Press reported, with Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody calling the scene “chaos, absolute chaos.”

“My heart is shattered for those that had to witness the tragedy,” Best said.

An area north of Marengo with some flooding following the storms on Friday, March 31, 2023. (James Norman)

It’s still not known exactly how many tornadoes might have hit the northern region of Illinois, as the weather service was working on Saturday to determine that, Yack said.

“It was a very potent storm that rolled through,” Yack said. “Those who did not see much damage should be thankful. It worked out to about what we thought it would be.”