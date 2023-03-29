St. Charles Arts Council to host reception for student artists

The St. Charles Arts Council will host a reception for more than 100 student artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The exhibit will run until May 6, according to a news release from the St. Charles Arts Council.

The reception will take place at 116 Gallery in downtown St. Charles and is a celebration of the 2023 Student Art Show, which is on exhibit in the gallery. The reception is open to the public.

“We had over 160 entries from art students in grades kindergarten through college age,” Kathryn Hill, SCAC executive director, said in the release. “This is the strongest response we’ve had for this exhibit, and the talent of our young people is just outstanding.”

Students from Aurora to Elgin were invited to participate in the student art show, and 165 entries were received. The show was juried by SCAC volunteers, according to the release.

For information, contact Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.