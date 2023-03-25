Geneva police reports for: March 13-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Eric A. Lehmann, 29, of the 105000 block of West Grand Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged March 19 with driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the limit – his vehicle registered 70 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on Kaneville Road – improper passing on the left into oncoming traffic, possession of open liquor by a driver, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, reckless driving and disobeying a stop sign.

• Michael F. Rampick, 45, of the 500 block of Rosanne Lane, Lockport, was charged March 17 with four counts of felony aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of felony aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older. Police were called to EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. in response to a report of fight between patrons and a security guard.

• Belen Gardea, 50, of the 700 block of East State Street, Geneva, was charged March 18 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim told police they had been arguing about their relationship and his desire for her to move out. The victim told police when he ignored her by not speaking, she jumped on top of him and hit him causing scratches to his head, neck and right arm from her fingernails.

• Israel O. Delatorre, 26, of the 100 block of Caroline Court, Geneva, was charged March 19 with two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim told police they were arguing and he held her down on the bed and choked her with both hands and struck her in the bottom lip with his knee, causing it to bleed. The couple separated for a night, got together again on the next day, began arguing again, resulting in Delatorre choking her again. Police noted multiple bruising and other injuries to her face, neck, hands and wrists.

• Emilio L. Melendez, 31, of the 0-99 block of Simpson Street, Geneva was charged March 15 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Jenz Saint James, 26, of the 200 block of Oak Street, Geneva was charged March 13 with driving under the influence, leaving the scene and failure to yield turning left.