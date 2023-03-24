Batavia Park District names community center after Park Board President Pat Callahan

The Batavia Park District Board honored President Pat Callahan by voting unanimously March 21 to name Batavia’s future community center the “Patrick J. Callahan Community Center,” according to a news release from the Batavia Park District.

In 2021, the district purchased a two-story professional building at 150 Houston St. and plans are in the works to expand it into a multigenerational community center with amenities that include a community room, a child care room, a gathering space for active older adults, a new home for Batavia Access Television and storage for Batavia Depot Museum collections, according to the release.

The purchase and ongoing renovations were funded by existing Batavia Park District fund balances, without the need for a referendum. According to the park district, renovations to the building will occur in three phases and are projected to end in 2026.

Callahan was elected to the Batavia Park Board in 1998. He’s served 25 years and has helped to increase and improve recreation opportunities for all Batavians, according to the release from the Batavia Park District.

According to the Batavia Park District, the district expanded park space, developed and improved its flagship parks and facilities including the Batavia Riverwalk and Hall Quarry Beach and completed capital development projects, securing more than $13 million in federal state and local grants under Callahan’s presidency that began in 2005.

“Pat is a true leader and visionary,” stated Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela. “Under his guidance, we upgraded parks, facilities and programs, and experienced the largest growth period in the district’s 54-year history.”

Under Callahan’s guidance, the park district added more than 200 acres of land and created neighborhood parks within walking distance of every Batavia resident. Callahan also worked with Fox Valley Special Recreation to provide accessible recreation options for residents of all ages and abilities, according to the release.

“I set out to make Batavia a better place and use my talents in service.” Callahan stated in the release. “This honor is humbling. I have never had any expectation to receive but only to give.”

For more information on the Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.