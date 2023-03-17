Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals takes Best of Show in St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade

Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals recently was awarded Best of Show at the 2023 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade.

Parade winners from the March 11 event in downtown St. Charles have been announced.

The St. Patrick’s Parade showcased 85 entries that were scored by a panel of judges. The 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade winners are as follows:

Best of Show:

Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals

Non-Profit Category:

First Place – Lazarus House

Second Place – Salvation Army

Third Place – Knights of Columbus

Children/Schools Category:

First Place – Tri-City Chargers

Second Place – Marmion Academy Lacrosse

Third Place – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, Fox Valley Service Unit

Business Category:

First Place – St. Charles Closets

Second Place – Abbott Tree Care Professionals

Third Place – Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center

The Presenting Sponsor for the parade was St. Charles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

To find more information on the 2023 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, and to view the list of winners, go to stcstpatricksparade.com.