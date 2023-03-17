Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals takes Best of Show in St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade

Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals recently was awarded Best of Show at the 2023 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade.
Parade winners from the March 11 event in downtown St. Charles have been announced.
The St. Patrick’s Parade showcased 85 entries that were scored by a panel of judges. The 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade winners are as follows:
Best of Show:
Fox Valley Balloons & Rentals
Non-Profit Category:
First Place – Lazarus House
Second Place – Salvation Army
Third Place – Knights of Columbus
Children/Schools Category:
First Place – Tri-City Chargers
Second Place – Marmion Academy Lacrosse
Third Place – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, Fox Valley Service Unit
Business Category:
First Place – St. Charles Closets
Second Place – Abbott Tree Care Professionals
Third Place – Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center
The Presenting Sponsor for the parade was St. Charles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.
To find more information on the 2023 St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, and to view the list of winners, go to stcstpatricksparade.com.