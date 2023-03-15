Batavia to test water samples ahead of new EPA standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new proposal to establish national standards for six substances in drinking water, according to a news release from the city.

If finalized, the EPA’s proposal would regulate six different per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. In anticipation of the EPA’s announcement, the city of Batavia conducted water testing for 29 different PFAS substances.

Batavia’s test results showed non-detect levels for PFOA and PFOS, which are both proposed to be regulated as individual contaminants. A level of 983 parts per trillion was detected for PFBS. In June 2022 the EPA issued a health advisory for PFBS at 2,000 parts per trillion. Batavia’s test result was less than half of the health advisory level, the release stated.

If finalized, the EPA’s proposal would regulate PFBS, along with three other PFAS substances, as a combined mixture. Batavia’s test results for the three other PFAS substances were shown as non-detect.

PFAS are man-made chemical compounds that make products resistant to high temperatures, water and stains. They are often referred to as forever chemicals because they break down very slowly over time, the release stated.

According to EPA.gov, current scientific research suggests that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes. However, research is still ongoing to determine how different levels of exposure to different PFAS can lead to a variety of health effects.

“While Batavia’s early test results are extremely encouraging and show we don’t have any immediate issues to address, we will continue our work to protect public health by staying on top of the subject and partnering with our state and federal regulatory agencies,” said Batavia Public Works Director Gary Holm.

For more information about PFAs and Batavia’s water, visit cityofbatavia.net/pfas.