St. Charles police reports: Feb. 21-24, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Possession of controlled substance

James Robert Johnson, 47, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Feb. 22 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harassment

Ramon Manriquez, 34, of the 1200 block of Kings Circle, West Chicago, was charged at 8:48 p.m. Feb. 21 with harassment by telephone.

DUI

Joshua Martinez, 22, of the 800 block of Sheldon Avenue, Aurora, was charged at 8:26 a.m. Feb. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol.