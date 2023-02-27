St. Charles City Council candidates present their ideas for former police station site

Candidates for the St. Charles City Council are laying out their vision for the redevelopment of the former St. Charles police station along the Fox River.

In describing their plans for the site, they answered a questionnaire from the Kane County Chronicle and talked about their plans in a Daily Herald endorsement interview conducted via Zoom. There are five seats open on the St. Charles City Council. There are 10 alderpersons serving on the City Council, with two alderpersons representing each ward.

There is a three-person race for the open 1st Ward seat on the City Council with Jessica Bridges, Tom Galante and Mark Foulkes running for the seat. Foulkes’ grandfather, Walter Foulkes, was on the St. Charles City Council for 22 years.

Second Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner is not running for reelection. Running for the seat are Arthur Lemke, who lost his seat on the City Council to Ryan Bongard in 2021′s consolidated election, and Jayme Muenz.

John Edward Frank is unopposed for the 3rd Ward seat. Third Ward Alderperson Todd Bancroft is not running for reelection.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent David Pietryla is facing a challenge from Laurel Moad, who lost her election bid in 2021 in a three-person race. In the 5th Ward, incumbent Ed Bessner is also unopposed after his challenger, Rett Humke, dropped out of the race.

The former police station site is located in the 4th Ward. In answering a questionnaire from the Kane County Chronicle, Pietryla said he would like to see a modest development that incorporates both green space and a public amenity.

“I would also like to incorporate the existing municipal center into the development; thus, creating a municipal ‘campus’ perhaps,” he said. “Ultimately, the conclusions of the feasibility studies the City Council directed to occur will determine what can and cannot be developed at the site.”

At the Dec. 19 St. Charles City Council meeting, alderpersons unanimously approved a motion to reject all the concept proposals for the former police station site. During the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting Dec. 12, the committee directed city staff to put together a request for proposals in order to engage a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the property.

There has been much public opposition to Frontier Development’s plans for the site.

Frontier Development, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, had proposed to build a six-story building and parking garage that would contain 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk are part of the plans.

The project would cost about $150 million to build with the developers asking the city for up to $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing financing provided by the city.

Alderpersons also had been reviewing Murphy Development Group’s proposal to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. The project would cost an estimated $60.5 million, with the developer not seeking any incentives from the city.

Moad also agreed with the need to have a feasibility study done.

“It will be important to learn the costs associated with removing the existing building, mitigating the underlying utilities and repairing or rebuilding the river seawall,” she said in a Kane County Chronicle questionnaire. “These costs will have to be factored into the next request for concept plan released by the city. As the President of the River Corridor Foundation, I would advocate that the city include requirements for the configuration and width of the walkway along the river shoreline in conjunction with any development plans.”

The mission of the nonprofit River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles is to “support and advocate for projects that will enhance the downtown St. Charles riverfront environment as a destination for cultural, educational, recreational and economic opportunities that are accessible to all.”

Muenz agreed that the results of the feasibility study are important in determining how the property should be redeveloped.

“Our goals are different from that of a developer, and we must think not about filling vacancies in a new building today, but what the impact of that building will be on the landscape of our community in 5, 10, 20 or 50 years and how it will change how we interact with our riverfront,” she said in a Kane County Chronicle questionnaire. “Additionally, I will reserve any recommendations on site development until studies are returned with more information regarding what the site is able to support, what the geological analysis returns, the traffic and parking study results and what the costs will be regarding the relocation utilities and wells.”

Lemke said he would like to see the buildings used previously as a police station be replaced as part of a redevelopment proposal.

“Just about any proposed use should be considered,” he said in a Kane County Chronicle questionnaire. “Ideally, the view of the river and synergy with the park district property to the north is a city asset the citizens might not want to lose. One past proposal included a convention center which seems redundant from the Q Center which is already located on adjacent Fifth Avenue. In any event, the city cannot be in a position to guarantee the success of any proposal given the time it has taken for First Street redevelopment.”

During a Daily Herald endorsement meeting on Feb. 23 conducted via Zoom, Foulkes said he thinks an amphitheater would be a good fit for the property.

“The first thought that came into my head was something similar to Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora,” he said. “It should be something that community members can be drawn to. It can be a place for entertainment. I think we have to listen to the community members who live in that area. They do not want something that’s going to bring them a lot of noise and create a lot of traffic in that area.”

A representative from the Daily Herald editorial board and a Kane County Chronicle reporter asked questions of the candidates during the Daily Herald endorsement meeting.

Bridges said she has heard a lot of ideas from fellow St. Charles residents on how the property should be redeveloped.

“My personal favorite idea is the development of a bike path and possible expansion of Pottawatomie Park,” she said in a Kane County Chronicle questionnaire. “But just because I have a favorite does not mean it is the best idea for our community. I do not believe this redevelopment should be solely decided by City Council, I believe it should be decided by the citizens of St Charles. Community input and ideas should be sought through open forums before reaching out to developers.”

Galante said any proposal needs to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood and streets while keeping public access to the river.

“Something like an outdoor amphitheater or performance space or maybe a small marina or some boat slips,” he said in a Kane County Chronicle questionnaire. “I could see a “Port Charles” or “Dock Fox’s” restaurant/marina or even a Batavia-style boardwalk or farmer’s market.”