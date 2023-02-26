St. Charles police reports: Feb. 12-Feb. 16, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

• Asusena Toledo, 46, of the 1200 block of Algonquin Drive, Elgin, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Feb. 15 with retail theft.

• Yancarlo Y. Garcia, 34, of the 300 block of Coleman Drive, Elgin, was charged at 12:16 p.m. Feb. 16 with theft.

DUI

Thomas Pullia, 25, of the 2200 block of Fairfax Road, St. Charles, was charged at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper use of turn signal and improper lane use.