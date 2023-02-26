Geneva police reports for: Jan. 22-Feb. 21, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Nicholas A. Pezzute, 33, of the 600 block of Prairie Winds Drive, St. Charles, was charged Feb. 20 with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Matthew R. Williams, 18, of the 2100 block of Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva, was charged Feb. 21, with theft of the victim’s prescription medication.

• Annalisa DelSimone, 50, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged Feb. 10 with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Timothy J. Downey, 60, of the 17200 block of South McCarron Road, Homer Glen, was charged Feb. 11 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Downey allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and charger away fro her, then thrust the phone against the left side of her face causing scratches. The victim used the room phone at the Comfort Inn to call 911.

• Daniel J. Postlewaite, 35, of the 1200 block of Koster Court, Geneva, was charged Feb. 1 with two counts of domestic battery. A verbal argument over household chores escalated to become physical, according to reports.

• Lexandra L. Prestidge, 23, of the 19300 block of Bluff Drive, Venice, Fla., was charged Feb. 5 with the theft of $400 of marijuana products. The exchange was to take place in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 618 Commons Drive, but the seller accused Prestidge of stealing it instead of paying for it.

• Jean M. Gordon, 60, of the 800 block of Wood Avenue, Geneva, was charged Feb. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Dorian R. Vandermeer, 18, of the 0N400 block of Ford Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Jan. 28 with speeding and underage possession of tobacco products.

• Peder K. Pedersen, 17, of the 100 block of Mayflower Drive, Batavia, was charged Jan. 28 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, underage drinking, failure to have a driver’s license, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving during a restricted time for a graduated license and speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit.

• Victoriano Ramirez Mendoza, 27, of the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive, West Chicago, was charged Jan. 22 with driving under the influence, never having been issued a license and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle. In the same incident, Juan Gonzalez, 35, of the same address, was charged with public urination and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Michael D. Covert, 33, of the 100 block of West York Avenue, West Chicago, was charged Jan. 24 with driving under the influence, having an expired registration and driving on an unsafe tire.

• Cara N. Thompson, 29, of the 200 block of Lillian Court, Geneva, was charged Feb. 18 with interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. While the victim was on the phone talking to 911 dispatchers, Thompson allegedly attempted to take his cell phone away, grabbed, slapped and struck him multiple times until they were able to separate.

• Timothy D. Jones, 33, of the 200 block of Hill Avenue, Aurora, was charged Feb. 13 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with a revoked license.