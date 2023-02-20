St. Charles police reports: Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Joshua Luke Barrera, 30, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, was charged 12:46 p.m. Feb. 7 with domestic battery, trespassing and aggravated battery against a police officer.

Violating an order of protection

Jesus Duran Ramirez, 36, of the 1020 Elizabeth St., West Chicago, was charged at 8:11 a.m. Jan. 27 with violating an order of protection.