St. Charles police reports: Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Nancy Mireya Rodriguez, 64, of the 700 block of Steeplechase Road, St. Charles, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 2 with domestic battery

Theft

• Melodie P. Lee, 60, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 31 with theft.

• Antonio Flournoy, 19, of the 2400 block of South 13th Avenue, Broadview, was charged at 11:56 a.m. Jan. 30 with theft by deception.

Unlawful visitation interference

Brittany A. Sawyer, 36, of the 700 block of Liberty Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 with unlawful visitation interference.