League of Women Voters to host hybrid forum for St. Charles candidates

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is hosting an election forum at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the St. Charles Public Library.

The forum will feature candidates running in the April 4 Consolidated Election for St. Charles City Council Wards 1, 2 and 4, St. Charles Park District Park Commissioner, St. Charles Library Board of Trustees and St. Charles School District 303 Board, according to a news release.

The event will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing at my.lwv.org/illinois/central-kane-county and illinoisvoterguide.org.

The forum will be divided into four segments:

St. Charles Library Board

St. Charles School District 303 Board of Education

St. Charles Park District

St. Charles City Council

Each candidate will be allowed a one-minute opening statement. Following opening statements, candidates will respond to questions submitted by the audience. Audience members’ questions will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to asking. Each candidate will be permitted one minute for each response, which may be extended at the discretion of the moderator to allow for a complete response. At the end of each segment, candidates will have up to one minute for their closing statements.

The following candidates have been invited to participate:

Library Board candidates Anthony Catella, Bonnie Dauer, Karen Kaluzsa, Allison Lanthrum

Board of Education candidates Mike Backer, Barbara Diepenbrock, Lauren Duddles, Matthew T. Kuschert, Joseph “Joe” Patrick Lackner, Thomas Lentz, Becky McCabe, Elias Palacios, Richard Rivard, Alexandra Teipel, Dolores J. Van Hiel

Park Commissioner candidates Taylor Berube, Jim Cooke, Peggy McCarthy, Matt Rodgers, Bob Thomson

City Council Ward 1 candidates Jessica Bridges, Mark Foulkes, Tom Galante

City Council Ward 2 candidates Arthur Lemke, Jayme Muenz

City Council Ward 4 candidates Laurel Moad, David Pietryla

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at illinoisvoterguide.org.