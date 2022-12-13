Kaneland school board approves 2022 tax levy, moves forward with facilities referendum in April

The Kaneland District 302 School Board voted to approve a $66.3 million tax levy for 2022 during Monday night’s meeting.

The levy has not changed since the tentative tax levy was approved during the Oct. 24 board meeting. According to meeting documents, the levy increased by a total of 5.16% from last year, and the district expects to receive 5.87% more in operating funds. The money received from the tax levy will help to provide programs, services, operating costs and other expenditures in 2023-24.

Also at the Dec. 12 meeting, the board voted to approve a $20,000 contract with consulting firm EOSullivan to help provide information to the community about the district’s $57 million facilities referendum, which will appear on the April ballot.

EOSullivan assisted the district in the planning phase of the referendum by providing data collected through focus groups, surveys and community meetings, documents stated.

“As we move toward the referendum question in April, one of the things we had spoken about internally with our administrative team is following up with EOSullivan as our direct community engagement consultant,” Superintendent Todd Leden said. “Based on the fact that we are moving forward with the referendum, we want to start the information sessions after the holiday.”

Leden said EOSullivan was chosen because of its history working with other suburban school districts such as Wheaton and Barrington on similar referendums.

According to meeting documents, EOSullivan would create informational content for print and social media, as well as conduct in-person informational sessions.

“We would be overseeing EOSullivan and have amble opportunities for input,” Associate Superintendent Julie-Ann Fuchs said. “Maybe we need a little more variety to ensure that we’re looking at it from different perspectives.”