Kaneland support staff union, school board agree on new contract

The Kaneland School Board voted to approve a five-year contract with its support staff union during a special meeting on Aug, 22.

Under the new contract, support staff get a 7% pay increase in the first year and starting pay for new hires in all job categories will rise, according to the release.

Employees will receive one-time hourly wage adjustments based on years employed with the district. In addition to the 7% pay increase, the contract includes pay rate increases of 7% in year one, 6.5% in year two, 6% in year three and 5% in years four and five.

Employee health insurance premiums will also decrease, and for employees who choose dependent coverage in future open enrollment cycles, the new contract decreases the employee’s portion of the health insurance premium by 5% in each year of the contract.

“I wanted to take a moment to the thank the board of education and Kaneland administration for their collaboration,” said Sue Sensor, president of the Support Professionals’ Education Association of Kaneland during public comment after the vote. “We feel that the changes to this contract will help retain our current staff, as well as attract new support employees.”

The contract was reviewed and ratified by 100% of present SPEAK members on Aug. 15.

SPEAK represents a range of support staff, including secretarial workers, nurses, security and teaching assistants.

The district hopes the contract will help it stay competitive when hiring, the release stated.

“We are excited to continue our work within the schools,” Sensor said.

The contract will be made available on the district’s website, www.kaneland.org, in the coming weeks, the release stated.