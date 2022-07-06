Kaneland High School roof damaged from storms

The Kaneland High School campus in Maple Park remains closed to the public today after the roof of a gym was damaged in this week’s storms.

According to Assistant Superintendent Julie-Ann Fuchs, the east gym roof was damaged early July 5. The inside of the gym was not impacted.

“We had a roofing company install a temporary roof yesterday while we make plans for a permanent repair,” Fuchs said in an email on Wednesday.

The campus will reopen to the public on Monday, July 11 after a structural engineer reviewed the damaged roof earlier today and deemed it safe to occupy, she said.

“We had some pre-scheduled cleaning that will be taking place [Thursday], and the building is closed on Fridays in the summer,” she said.