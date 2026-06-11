Herald-News area softball players highlight several all-conference teams

Lincoln-Way West's Abby Brueggmann winds up for a pitch in the Class 4A state championship game against Mundelein. (Alex T. Paschal)

With the Herald-News area comprising three of the 16 teams at the recently completed state tournament, it comes as no surprise that those teams were among the top teams in their conferences all season. As such, they were rewarded with a multitude of all-conference selections.

Following is a list of all-conference players, ranging from Class 4A to Class 1A, as reported by area coaches.

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Lincoln-Way West: Abby Brueggmann, sr., P; Reese Forsythe, sr., C; Molly Finn, sr., IF; Paige Seivert, sr., OF.

Lincoln-Way East: Mackenzie Bacha, sr., IF; Cassidy Jagielski, sr., IF; Mia Balta, sr., P; Anie Balta, jr., IF.

Lockport: Taylor Lane, sr., OF; Bridget Faut, sr., P; Giavanna Diciolla, sr., IF; Alexis Vander Tuuk, sr., IF; Olivia Piciolla, sr., C.

Joliet Central’s Haydn Voss. (Gary Middendorf)

Southwest Prairie Conference

Joliet Central: Haydn Voss, sr., IF; Sophie Litsogannis, sr., P/IF.

Joliet West: Ella Featherston, sr., IF; Gabi Juarez, so., P/IF.

Minooka: Addison Crumly, sr., IF; Emma Best, sr., P; Ava Carlson, sr., IF; Ava Knutsen, sr., C.

Plainfield Central: Emma Sommerfield, jr., OF; Evelyn Prochaska, jr., IF; Ava Zitello, jr., IF; Maeve Carlson, jr., C.

Plainfield East: Jocelyn Cushard, so., P; Kaleigh Cawthon, jr., OF; Marie Marcum, jr., IF; Layla Iverson, jr., OF.

Romeoville: Lily Roberts, sr., P/IF.

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Joliet Catholic: Addison Rizzatto, sr., IF; Ella Nurczyk, fr., Util; Lexi Rizzardi, fr., IF; Callan Kinsella, so., OF/C

Girls Catholic Athletic Conference

Providence: Angelina Cole, sr., OF; Macie Robbins, so., P/IF; Ava Misch, jr., IF; Mia Sanfratello, jr., C.

Morris’ Halie Olson. (Gary Middendorf)

Interstate Eight Conference

Morris: Halie Olson, so., IF; Mylie Hughes, sr., P; Aubrey McConnell, fr., IF; Cami Pfeifer, jr., OF.

South Suburban Blue

Lemont: Clare Podrebarac, so., P/IF; Jessica Pontrelli, jr., IF; Ella Phelan, sr., OF; Mila Mardjetko, so., P.

Illinois Central Eight

Coal City: Khloe Picard, sr., C; Masyn Kuder, sr., P.

Peotone: Sophie Klawitter, sr., P.

Wilmington: Molly Southall, sr., OF; Taylor Stefancic, sr., IF; Keeley Walsh, sr., IF; Nina Egizio, sr., IF; Lexi Strohm, sr., P; Emilie Strong, fr., C.

Tri-County Conference

Seneca: Hayden Pfeifer, jr., P/IF; Tessa Krull, sr., P/IF; Emma Mino, jr., IF; Camryn Stecken, sr., IF; Graysen Provance, jr., OF; Lexie Buis, sr., C.

River Valley Conference

Gardner-South Wilmington: Maddie Simms, sr., P; Brynn Christensen, fr., P/IF; Liv Siano, sr., IF; Kayla Schueber, sr., C.