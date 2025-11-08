Playing for Uncle Sam

She didn't carry a weapon for Uncle Same, she carried a tuba. Tonya Willey, now finance officer for the Ottawa American Legion, served as a musician in the U.S. Army from 1994 to 2002. (Tom Sistak)

One of Tonya Willey’s challenges is persuading veteran musicians like her to join the Ottawa American Legion. She said that if you played for Uncle Sam as she did, then you served. You belong, too.

Willey is the finance officer for the Ottawa American Legion, and she found her way there after playing tuba for the U.S. Army from 1994 to 2002.

The Ottawa Township High School graduate started in the U.S. Army Reserves before signing up for active duty.

“I really like the camaraderie and serving my country,” she said. “I really believe in what the Constitution stands for and believe in defending that – making sure that future generations are entitled to the same liberties.”

That’s when it all fell into place for her, whose family was steeped in military service as well as music.

Her grandfather and his brothers were in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Her parents, Anthony and Cathy Willey, were serving in the U.S. Air Force when they met and married. Willey’s half-brother Mark also served in the Army.

Willey grew up in Ottawa, where she accompanied her mother after her parents’ divorce. There, she took up the flute in grade school, showing enough aptitude to also learn trombone, saxophone and tuba.

When a recruiter first approached her about enlisting, Willey initially said no because she wanted to go to college – but she left the door open to joining the reserves if they found her a chair in an ensemble.

So it was that someone found a spot for her in the 85th Infantry Division Band at the now-closed Fort Sheridan. Staff Sgt. Jeff Gahgan was her brass group leader at the time.

Gahgan said Willey came in through a delayed entry program, something tailored to ease high school students into military service. Like most young adults, Willey faced a learning curve. Nevertheless, Willey picked up on her new life quickly, he said.

“We could tell right from the start she was an excellent musician,” said Gahgan, a tuba player himself. “It was our job to get her broken into the military side of things. Once she started to train and drill with us and get into the swing of things, she became a very valuable member of the unit.”

Once she was well-established, Willey decided for herself that active duty “would be fun.”

In active duty, she served at the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas. Fun it was. Yes, she had days when toting a sousaphone and sweating under blistering sun were tough.

She and her comrades played all over the South and the Great Plains. Some concerts, marches and holiday programs were chances for her to display her musical skills and service to the nation. It was the best of both worlds.

Willey might have opted to retire as an Army musician were it not for motherhood. When her enlistment ended, she had two sons and opted not to re-up. She welcomed a daughter after her honorable discharge.

Music and military service run in her bloodlines. Her sons Karl and Nikolai both played French horn, and Karl is a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Florida. Her daughter, Kalie, on the other hand, is not a musician but a standout athlete at IVCC.

For the past three years, Willey has been active at the American Legion, an experience she called “absolutely rewarding.”

“We don’t just engage with fellow veterans, we help our community,” said Willey, who owns an accounting practice in Ottawa. “We offer scholarships, help with the Boy Scouts and lots of youth organizations around here. We’re partnering with ... helping out everywhere.”

Legion Commander Tom Przybyla said Willey is a driving force behind the post’s activities and outreach.

“She’s one of our assets,” he said. “She’s really on the ball.”