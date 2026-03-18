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Sports | Illinois Valley

Carlo Acutis eighth grade volleyball team advances to IESA state tournament

The Carlo Acutis eighth grade volleyball team defeated Kewanee Visitation 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday at Annawan to win an IESA Class 1A sectional title and advanced to the state tournament. The Miracles (18-0) will play Peoria St. Jude (15-8) in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona. Team members are Pippa Phillips, Elyse Grubich, Brenna Waszkowiak, Sadie Sticka, Callie Fusinetti, Natalia Diaz, Alicia Garcia, Eva Postula, Kaitlynn Olson, Yariela Robles, Creek Williams, Lucy Burkart, Sophia Cipriano-Trainor, Lovelyn Beck, Avery Torres and Theresa Panicucci. Coaches are Michelle Olson, Jamie Policky and Liz Grzybowski.

The Carlo Acutis eighth grade volleyball team defeated Kewanee Visitation 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday at Annawan to win an IESA Class 1A sectional title and advance to the state tournament. The Miracles (18-0) will play Peoria St. Jude (15-8) in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona. Team members are Pippa Phillips, Elyse Grubich, Brenna Waszkowiak, Sadie Sticka, Callie Fusinetti, Natalia Diaz, Alicia Garcia, Eva Postula, Kaitlynn Olson, Yariela Robles, Creek Williams, Lucy Burkart, Sophia Cipriano-Trainor, Lovelyn Beck, Avery Torres and Theresa Panicucci. Coaches are Michelle Olson, Jamie Policky and Liz Grzybowski. (Photo provided by Liz Grizybow)

By Shaw Local News Network
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Shaw Local News Network

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