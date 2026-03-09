IVCC softball has ‘tremendous potential’ with versatile, deep roster

Callie Mertes slides in safely to home plate during a game in her senior year at La Salle-Peru last spring. Mertes is expected to be a key contributor for IVCC this season. (Scott Anderson)

Despite a freshman-heavy roster, IVCC softball coach Cory Tomasson said he believes the Eagles can have a successful season.

“This team has tremendous potential,” Tomasson said. “The players are athletic and have great chemistry. We have a significant amount of freshmen, but they are all players with a great deal of experience.”

The Eagles, who went 18-21 overall and 11-9 in the Arrowhead Conference last season, have five sophomores to lead the way.

Shae Simons pitched the majority of IVCC’s innings last season, Cassie Zimmerman and Kylee Moore split time at catcher last season and also contributed at other positions, Ava Lambert started at shortstop and pitched, and Sarah Johnson was a utility player who saw time in the infield and outfield.

The freshman class features plenty of local talent.

Pitcher Lauren Harbison and catcher Kaitlyn Anderson are Henry-Senachwine graduates who earned all-state honors last season after leading the Mallards to a sectional championship.

La Salle-Peru alumnae Callie Mertes is an infielder and pitcher who graduated as L-P’s career hits leader.

Infielders Maddy Glade and Jenna Setchell helped Serena to a sectional title last season.

L-P graduate Grace Pecchio, Streator alum Joyce Walking, Mendota graduate Ava Eddy and Macomb alum Kendyl Danner round out the freshman class.

“Every player on our team has the potential to be an impact player,” Tomasson said. “The key to this year’s team is versatility. We have six pitchers who can also play other positions. We are about to play our first games and we are still debating about who will be starting multiple spots. In this case, that is a good thing.”

Simons returns to the pitching circle for IVCC after going 8-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings last year. Lambert (3-5, 4.92 ERA) also saw time in the circle.

Harbison is expected to make an impact at pitcher after earning NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year as a senior when she was 21-4 with a 1.13 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 168 innings.

Glade, Danner and Mertes also will log some innings at pitcher.

“Each of our pitchers brings something a little different,” Tomasson said. “Shae Simons has multiple pitches with tremendous spin. She keeps batters off balance and guessing a lot. Lauren Harbison has more speed and is currently picking up a couple of new movement pitches that will help her develop into a dominant college pitcher.

“Our primary goal, as a whole, is to challenge batters and avoid giving up free bases through walks and wild pitches. In practice, all of our pitchers have proven they can do this and we are confident that each one will contribute.”

Tomasson has plenty of options on defense as he said the Eagles have at least three players who could effectively play each position.

“To be able to effectively substitute for specific situations is a true luxury,” Tomasson said. I think having this many quality players makes each individual want to improve personally.”

Offensively, the Eagles have exceeded Tomasson’s expectations.

Lambert (.321, 9 2B, 17 RBI, 31 R), Simons (2.80, 5 2B, 15 RBI, 30 R), Zimmerman (.267, 19 RBI, 17 R) and Moore (.270, 13 R) contributed offensively last season.

Anderson (.402, 9 HR, 9 2B, 26 RBI, 22 R), Harbison (.408, 5 HR, 5 3B, 8 2B, 35 R, 20 RBI), Mertes (.521, 11 2B, 29 RBI, 26 R) and Eddy (.464, 5 2B, 21 R, 16 SB) were NewsTribune All-Area, while Glade (.362, 24 RBIs) and Setchell were Times All-Area.

“I initially thought we may struggle a bit on the offensive side,” Tomasson said. “However, our practices are showing something completely different. Our lineup should be really strong from top to bottom. We are actively trying to figure out who should hit in which position because of the quality of the at-bats we are seeing from the entire team.”

With a versatile and deep roster, the Eagles are hoping for a successful season.

“Every year, our team has the initial goal of winning the Arrowhead Conference,” Tomasson said. “Then, we want to advance to the Region 4 Tournament. Ultimately, we want to advance to the national tournament.”