The Times Area Roundup: Newark volleyball places 2nd at Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival

Volleyball
At Mt. Pulaski: Newark (15-2, 4-0) finished runner-up at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival, falling to Class 3A powerhouse Lincoln 25-17, 25-19 in the championship match on Saturday.
In pool play, the Norsemen defeated Eureka (25-23, 18-25, 15-13) and St. Thomas More (25-18, 25-22), then Williamsville (25-20, 25-19) in the semifinals.
Leading the way for Newark in the tournament were Kiara Wesseh (34 kills), Adrianna Larsen (22 kills), Kodi Rizzo (12 kills, nine blocks), Elle Norquist (44 digs, seven aces) and Lauren Ulrich (73 assists, 20 digs).
Fieldcrest goes 5-0 to win its own Knight Invitational: At Minonk, the Knights defeated Olympia (25-16, 25-18), Gardner-South Wilmington (25-13, 25-7) and Delavan (25-13, 25-7) in pool play. Fieldcrest topped St. Bede 25-11, 25-14 in the semifinals before beating Cissna Park 17-25, 25-14, 27-25 in the championship.
In the title match, Bella Fortner had 15 assists, Allie Wiesenhofer had 12 digs and Kaylin Rients added two aces.
Football
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 63, Danville Schlarman 14: At Danville, the Falcons (2-2) led the host Hilltoppers 34-6 after one quarter and 51-6 at halftime in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory.
Girls cross country
Sandwich’s Weber wins Dale Donner Invite for second straight season: At Walnut, Indians sophomore Sundara Weber captured her second straight title at the event, this season in a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds, 35 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Sandwich finished sixth of the 19 teams, with Joanna Rivera (33rd, 21:18), Emily Urbanski (64th, 22:29, Hannah Treptow (67th, 22:40) and Norah Vick (73rd, 23:01) adding to the placement.
Seneca placed fifth as a team, led by Evelyn O’Connor’s eighth-place finish in 19:35, followed by Natalie Misener (22nd, 20:32), Gracie Steffes (34th, 21:20), Lily Mueller (57th, 22:06), Ruth Steffes (93rd, 24:15) and Julie Mueller (102nd, 24:49).
Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips (22:46) placed 70th and Tatiana Serna (23:49) 86th.
Boys cross country
Sandwich places 11th at Dale Donner Invite: At Walnut, Max Cryer finished 24th in a time of 17:24 to pace the Indians, followed by Alex Walsh (35th, 17:59), Josh Schaefers (75th, 19:30), A.J Parkison (80th, 19:43) and Travis Kellogg (120th, 21:19).
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (17:21) crossed the line in 23rd, while Landin Wright (20:38) placed 105th.
Seneca’s Logan Pasakarnis (19:58) finished 84th and Connor Pabian (20:39) 106th.
Boys golf
Ottawa finishes 2nd at ACC Invite: At Phillips Park Golf Club in Aurora, the Pirates shot a 301 team score to finish second at the Aurora Central Catholic Invite.
Ottawa was led by Colt Bryson’s 73, good for fourth place, and Drake Kaufman’s eighth-place score of 75. Chandler Creedon (76) and Bryer Harris (77) added counting scores, with Seth Cooper carding an 80 and Jacob Armstrong an 84.
Girls tennis
Streator places 3rd in unofficial Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament: Streator finished third, winning a head-to-head tiebreaker over Lisle, at the unofficial Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament involving host and runner-up Coal City and champion Morris.
“In our conference, only Lisle and Coal City have girls tennis,” Streator coach Kaye Tallier said. “We always invite Morris to join us, and we use this tournament as our conference tournament - using head-to-head results. It’s an all-doubles tournament with six teams from each school.”
The Bulldogs had second-place finishes by the No. 3 doubles team of Annie Michlik/Danielle Sterner and No. 4 Indyana Hernandez/Isabell Gutierrez. Streator also received third-place marks from No. 1 Mina James/Maddie Wahl, No. 2 Alex Mahan/Joyce Walkling, and No. 6 Addie Mahan/Audrey Arambula.
JV volleyball
Streator 2nd at own invitational: The Bullpups (10-7) defeated Dwight (25-13, 25-18) and Ottawa (12-25, 25-19, 15-13), but fell to Pontiac (25-16, 25-18) to finish runner-up at their own invitational tournament.
Leading the way for Streator were Aubrey Jacobs (10 kills, three blocks, 19 assists), Sophia Snow (16 kills), Maiya Lansford (21 digs), and Alexa Barr (six aces).