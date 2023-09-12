The Times Area Roundup: Streator tops Serena for seventh straight win

Girls volleyball
Streator def. Serena 25-15, 25-21: At Serena, the Bulldogs Spikers improved to 13-3-1 on the season – the most victories since the 2017 campaign – with the triumph over the Huskers on Monday.
Streator, which has won its past seven matches and 14 of its past 15 sets, received solid matches from Emma Rambo (six kills, 17 assists, three digs), Sonia Proksa (five kills, an ace, five digs), Alexa Jacobs (four kills, two blocks), Sophia Pence (four kills, seven digs), Kora Lane (six aces), and Rilee Talty (four aces, 14 digs).
Serena (4-4) was paced by Paisley Twait (seven service points, three digs, two kills), Lanee Cole (five digs), Makayla McNally (three blocks, a kill, four points), Kendall Whiteaker (four blocks, four points), Bella Erpenbach (five digs) and Macy Mahler (four assists, seven points).
Woodland def. Ridgeview 25-9, 23-25, 25-12: At rural Streator, the Warriors improved to 9-4 on the season with the victory over the Mustangs.
Grace Longmire had 14 kills to lead Woodland, with Malayna Pitte adding five. Shae Simons had 19 assists and 17 service points, while Gabby Jacobs and Kaiden Connor each recorded 10 points.
Morris def. Seneca 25-17, 25-17: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish fell short to visiting Morris.
Pontiac def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-11, 20-25, 25-12: At Flanagan, the Falcons dropped to 4-10 on the season with the loss to the Indians.
F-C was led by five kills and an ace from Giulia Pace, 10 assists from Kaylee Delheimer and 10 digs and an ace from Carleigh Pfaff.
Girls golf
Seneca 5th, Fieldcrest 11th at Pontiac Invitational: Seneca posted a team score of 407 to finish fifth, and Fieldcrest a 443 to place 11th at the 12-team Pontiac Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Bradley-Bourbonnais captured the title with 349.
The Fighting Irish received counting scores from Piper Stenzel (19th, 96), Julia Hogan (23rd, 97), Addison Stiegler (27th, 102) and Shelby Welsh (36th, 108).
Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz shot a 96 to finish 15th, while teammate Ava Marty carded a 107 to place 34th.
Boys soccer
Streator 9, East Peoria 0: At James Street Recreation Area, the Bulldogs (4-4-1) rolled to the victory over the Raiders.
Noah Russow scored three goals to lead Streator, with single tallies recorded by Thor Goplin (first career), Christian Cerda, Rigo Alvarado, Landen Mascote, Landon Muntz and Connor Decker. Bulldogs keeper Noah Camp posted the shutout in net.
Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Serena 2 (OT): At Hinckley, the Huskers dropped the Little Ten Conference match in extra time to the Royals to fall to 5-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Tanner Faivre scored both goals for Serena, including the 98th of his career to break the school goal-scoring record set in 2001 by Mark Bucz.
Richmond-Burton 12, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the Rockets.
Sandwich junior Kayden Page scored all three goals, while freshman keeper Aiden Ferguson made eight saves in his first game in net.
JV girls volleyball
Streator def. Serena 17-25, 25-22, 25-10: At Serena, the Bullpups topped the Huskers to improve to 8-5.
Streator was led by Caty Talty (12 assists, seven aces), Maiya Lansford (17 digs), Sophia Snow (seven kills) and Ava Gwaltney (six kills).
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3rd at own Red & White Invite: Ottawa finished third out of eight teams with 27 points at its Red & White Invite on Saturday.
Caitlyn Trettenero led the Corsairs by winning the championship at No. 2 singles. Brooklyn Byone (No. 1 singles) and Raegan Davis/Kilah Figenbaum (No. 4 doubles) posted fourth-place finishes, while the No. 1 doubles team of Rylee Harsted/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis finished fifth.
Freshman girls volleyball
Serena def. Streator 26-24, 25-19: At Serena, the visitors were paced by Maggie Wilkinson (two aces, three digs, three assists), Raegan Morgan (two kills and eight), and Ava Glisson (three aces, five digs).