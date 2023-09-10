The Times Area Roundup: Streator volleyball, Ottawa tennis capture Saturday tourney titles

Girls volleyball
Streator takes title at Sandwich: At the Sandwich Invitational on Saturday, the Streator Bulldog Spikers (12-3-1) posted a perfect 5-0 record to claim the championship. Streator’s wins included a 27-25, 25-27, 15-12 triumph over Reed-Custer; a 25-11, 25-9 dismissal of Elgin Academy; a 25-15, 25-12 handling of Sandwich; a 25-13, 25-11 topping of Plano in the semifinals; and for the championship, another thriller with Reed-Custer ending in a 26-24, 25-23 Streator victory.
Emma Rambo (21 kills, 11 aces, 69 assists) was named all-tournament. Sophia Pence (22 kills, eight aces, 17 digs), Mya Zavada (20 kills), Alexa Jacobs (17 kills, four blocks), Sonia Proksa (10 kills), Shaelyn Groesbeck (eight kills) and Rille Talty (47 digs, six aces) also starred for Streator.
Seneca placed third on the day with a 4-1 record.
Cross country
Weber third at First 2 the Finish: At Peoria’s Detweiller Park, Sandwich’s Sundara Weber (3rd, 17:24.9) was the area’s top finisher in the Class 2A girls event and finished alone, 19 seconds behind the top two finishers but 20 seconds ahead of fourth place.
Morris’ Makensi Martin (30th, 18:43.8), Ottawa’s Addyson Miller (205th, 21:50.2) and Streator’s Lily Kupec (277th, 24:43.8) posted their teams’ best times.
Morris’ Culer Swanson (19th, 15:30.6) had the top finish of runners in the extended are in the boys 2A race. Sandwich’s Max Cryer (137th, 16:51.2), Ottawa’s Lucas Farabuagh (216th, 17:22.3) and Streator’s Chase Lane (439th, 19:47.9) had their teams’ top finishes.
In Class 1A, top on their team Times-area finishers included: in the boys event — Seneca’s Logan Pasakarnis (195th, 18:39.2) and Marquette’s Joe Amicon (328th, 20:24.3); and in the girls event — Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (11th, 18:10.0) and Natalie Misener (62nd, 20:16.9), and Marquette’s Olvia Tamblyn (281st, 25:38.3).
Girls golf
Sandwich competes at Stillman Valley Invite: At Prairie View in Byron, Sandwich did not have the numbers to compete as a team, but was led by Brynn Butler’s personal-best 115.
Girls tennis
Pirates tops at Joliet West Invite: At the Joliet West Invitational on Saturday, the Ottawa Pirates brought home the championship.
Football
Milford-Cissna Park 54, FCW 40: At Flanagan on Friday, the Falcons (1-2) were defeated despite a 263-yard, five-TD performance from Payton Quaintance, as well as 86 yards and a touchdown from Kesler Collins in eight-man play.