The Times Area Roundup: Streator volleyball tops Peotone in the ICE

Volleyball
Streator def. Peotone 25-22, 25-20: At Peotone, the Bulldogs Spikers swept the Blue Devils in straight sets in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match on Thursday.
Streator (7-3-1, 3-1) was paced by four kills, an ace, and 15 assists from Emma Rambo. Alexa Jacobs had seven kills and a block, Sophia Pence five kills and nine digs, Shaelyn Groesbeck five digs and Rilee Talty 12 digs.
Ottawa def. Kaneland 25-21, 21-25, 25-23: At Maple Park, the Pirates (12-1, 1-0) defeated the Knights in the I-8 match.
Ottawa received outstanding performances from Skylar Dorsey (eight kills, 12 assists, two block assists), Ryliegh Stevenson (seven kills, two block assists), Chey Joachim (seven kills, two block assists), Reese Burgwald (18 digs), Olivia Evola (10 digs, 12 assists), Haley Waddell (nine digs), and Addison Duggan (two blocks, five block assists).
Woodland def. Lowpoint-Washburn 14-25, 25-9, 25-12: At Washburn, the Warriors bounced back after dropping the first set to top the Wildcats in the Tri-County Conference match.
Malayna Pitte had 10 kills and 10 service points, while Grace Longmire added nine kills to lead Woodland (8-4, 1-0). Elizabeth Schultz had 10 points and Shae Simons 20 assists.
Seneca def. Dwight 25-10, 25-6: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the TCC with the solid win over the Trojans.
Lainie Olson led Seneca with 16 assists and 13 service points. Audry McNabb added six kills, with Faith Baker and Teagan Johnson each registering five kills.
Serena def. IMSA 25-21, 25-21: At Aurora, the Huskers defeated the Titans in LTC play.
Serena was led by Makayla McNally (seven blocks, two kills, an ace), Jenna Setchell (four kills), RayElle Brennan (10 digs), Bella Erpenbach (nine digs), Paisley Twait (three kills, four digs), Macy Mahler (17 assists), and Dani Britt (four blocks, two kills).
Newark def. Indian Creek 25-10, 25-19: At Newark, the Norsemen stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with the triumph over the Timberwolves.
Newark (10-1, 3-0) was paced by Molly Chapman (seven kills, four digs), Kiara Wesseh (five kills), Taylor Jeffers (10 assists), and Lauren Ulrich (nine assists).
Earlville def. Plano 25-19, 25-18: At Earlville, the Red Raiders, led by 12 kills from Nevaeh Sansone, swept past the Reapers.
Brook Guelde had nine points, seven digs, three kills and 13 assists for the hosts, while Mady Olson posted 11 digs.
Hinckley-Big Rock def. Somonauk 25-21, 28-26: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped the LTC match to the Royals.
Haley McCoy and Aubrey Chiavario (nine points) each had six kills for Somonauk (3-4, 0-2), with Riley Snider posting 10 assists. The hosts also received nine points from Addie Britt, with Ali McBride and Josie Rader recording 13 and 12 digs respectively.
Tri-Valley def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-13, 25-6: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell short against the Vikings in the Heart of Illinois Conference match
Giulia Pace had a kill and six digs for Flanagan-Cornell (3-5, 1-1), while Kaylee Delheimer passed for three assists.
Boys soccer
Serena 5, Coal City 1: At Serena, the Huskers, led by three goals and an assist from Tanner Faivre, topped the Coalers to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Damien Gonzalez and Richie Armour (assist) each added a goal for the hosts, while Eduardo Moncada, Hunter Staton, and Beau Raikes all recorded assists.
“This is exactly the kind of game we needed tonight,” Serena co-coach Jeremy Foreman said. “We did a lot of things right tonight that we have talked about all year and it paid off. We passed the ball better than we have in our past few games and we were more aggressive tonight than we have in the past. I am happy with the way this one turned out for us tonight.”
Earlville 8, Sandwich 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders, led by three goals and two assists from Griffin Cook, raced past the Indians.
Trenton Fruit (assist) and Carlos Gonzalez each found the back of the net twice for Earlville (8-1). Mya Ramey also scored for the hosts, while Easton
Sandwich keeper John Carlson was credited with 18 saves.
Boys golf
Seneca 169, Fieldcrest 183: At The Creek in Morris, Grant Siegel, Keegan Murphy and Ryker Terry were tri-medalists for the Irish after carding 41s in the win over the Knights.
Cooper Thorson added a 46 for Seneca, which is now 9-3 on the season.
Marquette Academy 175, Midland 178: At Deer Park, the Crusaders, with Carson Zeller’s 37 taking medalist honors, defeated the Timberwolves.
Braxton Nelle also had a 45 for Marquette, followed by Ashton Grady (46) and Daniel Hoffman (47).
Peoria Notre Dame 166, El Paso-Gridley 167, Pontiac 179, Woodland 216: At Pontiac Oaks at Rivers Edge, the Warrior finished fourth in the quadrangular.
Tucker Hill shot a 45 to lead Woodland, followed by 53s from Kyle Bliss and San Schmitz, and a 65 from Dylan Denham.
Girls golf
Seneca 204, Plano 265: At Cedardell Golf Course, the Irish topped the host Reapers.
Seneca was led by Piper Stenzel’s 49, while Shelby Welsh and Julia Hogan had 51s, and Addison Stiegler a 53. Cam Stecken also had a 57 and Jolena Odum a 61
Girls Swimming
Byron 54, La Salle-Peru co-op 48: Clara Guglielmetti and Sam Nauman each won a pair of individual events as the Cavaliers came up short in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.05) and the 100 freestyle (59.07), while Nauman won the 50 freestyle (27.79) and the 500 freestyle (5:48.73). The pair also swam with Quinn Wilkinson and Addy Nance to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.45). Nance also won the 100 backstroke (1:08.94).
JV volleyball
Streator def. Peotone 25-21, 25-18: At Peotone, the Bulldogs were paced by Aubrey Jacobs (14 assists, two blocks), Ava Gwaltney (seven kills)), and Maiya Lansford (eight digs).
Freshman volleyball
Peotone def. Streator 25-23, 25-14: At Peotone, the Bulldogs were led by Reese Reinhold (five aces), Kennedy Harcharick (nine digs), and Jerzy Koelsar (two kills, four digs)