The Times Local Sports Digest: Junior high, Streator Youth Soccer recaps

Northlawn baseball scores victories
Northlawn baseball fell 11-6 to Seneca, with Owen Fryman providing an RBI and Ben Mascote two RBIs for the Panthers. Clayton Shinkey (3 ER) took the pitching loss.
Northlawn also recorded a 12-6 victory the game prior, with Jaxson Rzasa (8 Ks) and Adam Vitzthum (2 Ks) handling the pitching duties. Fryman tallied two RBIs and had two hits, as did teammates Mascote and Cole Yuhas.
The Panthers also defeated Bureau Valley 15-9, with J.J. Martinez (home run), Cal Mital (RBI), Shinkey (two hits), Rzasa (two RBIs) and J.J. Martinez (two RBIs) leading the attack in support of Shinkey (1 K) and Vitzhum.
Shepherd softball keeps rolling
The Shepherd softball team topped Putnam County 11-1, led by Kennedy Kane’s six strikeouts over six innings and three hits at the plate. Joslyn Rose, Lily Brewer, Sophie Taylor and Chloe Thrush each also added three hits, while Teagan Darif homered.
Shepherd also lost 10-9 to St. Mary’s (Darif struck out five, Leela Gromm had three hits and three RBIs); defeated JFK 20-0 (Thrush, Brewer and Taylor combining in the circle, Darif with four hits and three RBIs, Brewer with three hits and two RBIs); topped Marquette-Wallace 16-4 (Darif 12 Ks pitching and adding an inside-the-park homer, Thrush with two hits and three RBIs, Gromm with three drive in, Jaiyden Provance with two RBIs); defeated Holy Cross 15-3 (Taylor 8 Ks pitching and three RBIs batting, Darif with a home run, Kane with three hits, Taylor with two hits and three RBIs, Aailyah Martin with a pair of hits); and bested Coal City 7-1 (Kane 11 Ks, Brewer three hits and three RBIs, Gromm two hits, Darif two hits and two RBIs).
Woodland baseball edges Marseilles
Woodland Junior High baseball topped Marseilles 2-1, with Brayden Matsko (5 2/3 IP, 10 Ks) and Nate Berry (save) pitching. Anthony Perotta, Eli Quanntaince and Berry all singled, while Matsko doubled.
Streator Youth Soccer standings
Through three weeks of Streator Youth Soccer play (standout players in parentheses as reported by coaches):
U15 Division: Crossfit Virago (Martinez, Schultz) is 3-0; Arabella Remedies (Mason Decker, Jillian Clift, Zayden Gallik) is 2-1; Bill Walsh (Ali Lefler, Olivia Brandenburg, JJ Rzasa, Reece Pelnarsh, Kane Burton, Grant Foltin) is 2-1; SCDC (Jacob Dippel, Kolton Muntz, Sebastian Flores, Kinslee Sweeden, Ashlee Taylor, Melody Reel, Hunter Nettlingham) is 1-2; and Hatzer and Son (Caleb Wiesbrock, Eastin Paul, Pryor Simpson, Rhea Huey) is 1-2.
U12 Division: Elite Luxury Bus (Reece Diaz, Lane Hartenbower, Kaelynn Johnson, Braisen Kelly, Arayah Durbin, Isaiah Dalton) is 3-0; Streator Home (Isla Simpson, Boden Decker, Carter Rathbun, Elizabeth Reel, David Ostring, Sabastian Robertson) is 2-1; Owens-Illinois (Kesleigh Carter, Urijah Zavada, August Campbell, Zola Lopez, John Landrum, Josie Campbell) is 2-1; SCCU (Piper Brandenburg, Graysen Mascote, Liam Doty, Austen Henson, Ella Mascote, Dominic Cherveny) is 2-1; Winterrowd Funeral (Abigail Granados, Jett Abbott) is 2-1; Sunbelt Rentals (Aiden Kirkreit, Angelo Fazio, Isaac Brockman, Carter Verduzco, Rayland Rivers, Brinley Stevens) is 1-2; Lucas State Farm (Bryce Blakemore, Erin Christie, Ava Jacobs, Tyler Day, Clayton Defenbaugh) is 0-3; US Truck Body (Noah Kolojay, Christopher Hernandez).
U10 Division: Feken Trucking (Logan Lansford, Chelsie Zaragoza, Brynlee Bedeker, Jaxson Simmons, Kaedyn Brown, Oliver Biros) is 2-0-1; Lukach Seed (Colden Smith, Jackson Lukach, Maddex Lansford, Stella Emm, Caleb Miller) is 2-0-1; Shaw Appliance (Deken Doty, Madilynn Thorp, Joshua Grant, Leo Velazquez, Hadley Davies) is 2-0-1; Curly’s Furniture (Cambria Jones, Cutler Zavada, Ariella Smith, Jaxton Anderson) is 2-1; Legends (Dylan Brown, Santiago Hernandez) is 1-1-1; Louie’s Lawn (Zayne McStoots, Fallyn Albert, Beau Ondrey, Onyx Carillo, Mia Hasche, Brooklyn Schwahn) is 1-2; SOCU (Cameron Tutko, Wesley Bennett, Braydin Rhynes, Coleman Hanafin, Maddy Rees, Addie Himan) is 1-2; SHS Soccer (Maverick Manning, Abigail Bayley, Zerrina Flores) is 1-2; MJ Track Works (Luisreal Moreno, Christopher Walker, Keynzie Plymire, Trenton Cooper) is 0-1-2; Subway (Michael Waters, Jayce Dimmig, Adrianna Pacheco) is 0-3.
U8 Division: Lori’s Mailbox (Rylan Hamilton, Vivian Olson, Derek Rice, Kendall Cox, Carmen Serna, Drew Rideout) is 3-0; Streator Collision (Cooper Defenbaugh, Colby Reel, Elliana Nink, Aria Orban, Dominic Bayley, Henry Reel) is 2-0-1; Star Ford (Roman Rodriguez, Mateo Gallegos, Wyatt Martin, Phoenix Jess, Faith Sharisky, Derek Wissen) is 2-0-1; Eagles Aerie (Becca Johnson, Maddox Fletcher, Campbell Lesak, Wes Moore, Ava Arevalo, Charlee Clark) is 2-0-1; Rhodes Auto (Aaron Camacho, Porfiria Hernandez, Melanie Gonzalez, Liam Lavelle, Leonardo Macias) is 1-1-1; First State Bank (Caden Rathbun, Hunter Davies, Kinsley Flori) is 1-2; Chismarick Realty (Hank McMullen, Riley Uratchko, Crawford Bowman, Zachary Smith) is 1-2; Justice Law (Leovanni Gonzalez, Adilynn Petersen, Liam Dimmig, Dominic Arevalo, Thomas Boyd, Clara Christie) is 1-2; Danchris Nursery (Carson Hasche, Cole Dodge, Elena Padilla, Wyatt Ferguson, Van Richardson, Brady Ritter) is 0-3; Elks (Kolsen McStoots, Brentley Grimwood, Eloisa North, Caroline Carpenter, Madelyn Sass) is 0-3.