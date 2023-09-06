The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa golfers roll past I-8 foe Rochelle

Boys golf
Ottawa 147, Rochelle 180: At Rochelle Country Club, the Pirates rolled to the I-8 win over the Hubs on Tuesday.
Colt Bryson paced Ottawa with a 35, followed by Drake Kaufman with a 36 and Seth Cooper and Chandler Creedon each with a 38. Alex Billings had a 39, Bryer Harris a 41, and Jacob Armstrong a 42.
Streator 160, Coal City 174: At The Eastwood, the Bulldogs defeated the Coalers on senior night to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the ICE.
Senior Logan Aukland led Streator with a 38, followed by classmates Cole Park (39) Jaydon Nambo (41), Zander McCloskey (42), and Drew Donahue (43).
Sandwich 163, Johnsburg 178, Harvard 183: At Old Top Farm Golf Course in Crystal Lake, the Indians won the triangular over the Skyhawks and Hornets.
Kadin Kern led Sandwich with a 39, followed by Chance Lange’s 40, and 42s from Noah Campbell and Dino Barbanente. Taylor Adams also had a 42, while Coleten Oakes had a 43, and Kai Kern a 45.
Woodland falls to Seneca at Wolf Creek: Despite a 46 from Tucker Hill and a 47 from Sam Schmitz, the Warriors dropped the dual to the Irish at Wolf Creek. Kyle Bliss added a 51 and Dylan Denham a 54 for Woodland.
Girls golf
Seneca improves to 7-0 with a pair of wins: Seneca defeated both Dwight and Roanoke-Benson in a triangular at The Creek in Morris.
The Fighting Irish were led by a 45 by Piper Stenzel, followed by Shelby Welsh (47), Addison Stiegler (50), Julia Hogan (50), Jolena Odum (56), and Cam Stecken (59).
Girls tennis
Ottawa 4, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Pirates earned the I-8 victory over the Knights.
Layne Krug posted a 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while the doubles teams of Rylee O’Fallon/Emma Cushing (No. 1, 6-1, 6-0), Mika Moreland/Makenzie Eichelkraut (No. 2, 6-3, 6-2), and Peyton Bryson/Zulee Moreland (No. 3, 6-4, 6-2) also collect victories.
Streator 4, Pontiac 1: At the SHS Courts, the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the season with win over the Indians.
Streator received wins from Rheagan Goluba (No. 1 singles, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6), Garvi Patel (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3), Maddie Wahl/Mina James (No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3), and Aubrey DeMoss/Annie Michlik (No. 3 doubles, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)).
Boys soccer
Plano 4, Sandwich 1: At Plano, the Reapers scored three times late to snap a tie and top the Indians.
Kayden Page scored for Sandwich, while keeper John Carlson made 16 saves.
Cross country
Sandwich girls 1st, boys 4th at Woodstock: In the Kishwaukee River Conference six-team preview meet, the Sandwich girls finished first (34 points) and the boys fourth (84).
In the girls race, Sunny Weber took first place overall in a time of 19:22. Emily Urbanski (22:55) finished fourth, Joanna Rivera (23:07) fifth and Hannah Treptow (24:18) eighth.
In the boys race, Max Cryer pace the Indians squad with a seventh-place mark in 18:20. Alex Walsh (19:06) finished 10th, Norah Vick (26:23) 16th, Josh Schaefers (23:43) 36th, Travis Kellogg (23:44) 37th, and Daniel Sparti (26:57) 46th.
Girls volleyball
Coal City def. Streator 21-25, 26-24, 25-22: At Coal City, the Bulldog Spikers dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Coalers.
Streator (6-3-1, 2-1) was led by Sophia Pence (nine kills, six digs), Devin Elias (seven kills, four digs), Alexa Jacobs (seven kills, block), Sonia Proksa (six kills, 12 digs), Emma Rambo (32 assists, two kills, an ace) and Rilee Talty (25 digs, two aces).
Marquette Academy def. Somonauk 25-16, 25-20: At Somonauk, Aubrey Chiavario led the Bobcats (3-3) with six service points and five kills, while Haley McCoy had three kills and Josie Rader 14 digs.
Newark def. Aurora Christian 25-17, 32-34, 25-17: At Newark, the Norsemen bounced back after dropping a thrilling second set to top the Eagles.
Newark (9-1) received solid outings from Kiara Wesseh (19 kills, six blocks, six digs), Adrianna Larsen (11 kills, five digs), Lauren Ulrich (34 assists, seven digs), and Dani Peshia (11 digs).
Earlville def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-16, 25-15: At Earlville, the Red Raiders topped the Wildcats to improve to 8-3 on the season.
Earlville was led by Nevaeh Sansone (nine service points, seven aces, eight kills), Bailey Miller (10 points, five aces, four kills), Brook Guelde (15 assists), and Emily Harness (six digs).
Leland def. Mooseheart 25-16, 25-15: At Leland, the Panthers topped the Red Ramblers in straight sets.
Leland was paced by Olivia Thrall (nine points, four aces), Macey Kinney (10 points, two aces), Zoe Holstein (four digs), and Brynn Pennington (six kills).
Flanagan-Cornell def. GCMS 25-21, 25-14: At Flanagan, the Falcons improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Heart of Illinois Conference play with the triumph.
Giulia Pace led F-C with five kills, eight digs, and three aces, followed by Cameran Corrigan (four assists, three aces), and Kora Edens (four kills).
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Kaneland 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the hosts rolled to the I-8 victory behind singles wins from Brooklyn Byone and Caitlyn Trettenero, as well as doubles triumphs from Rylee Harsted/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis, Reese Purcell/Perla Gutierrez, and Rhoin Zopp/Laurel Fisher.
JV volleyball
Coal City def. Streator 25-18, 25-23: At Coal City, Ava Gwaltney had four kills and Maiya Lansford six digs in the loss.
JV boys golf
Ottawa 177, Rochelle 224: At Rochelle Country Club, the Corsairs top the Hubs in the I-8 dual.
Jax Addis paced Ottawa with a 42, followed by counting scores from Logan Cottingham with a 43, and 46s from Rylee Houge and Deklan Gage. Wyatt Stone also had a 46 and Landon Brandt a 55.
Streator 199, Coal City 231: At The Eastwood, Carter Compton claimed medalist honors with a career-best 45 for the hosts, followed by Kolden Neumann (50), Brody Elias (51), and Maddan McCloskey (53).
Freshman volleyball
Coal City def. Streator 25-10, 19-25, 25-15: At Coal City, the Bulldogs were led by Morgan Kostal (three kills), Kennedy Harcharik (two aces), Raegan Morgan (eight digs) and Maggie Wilkinson (five assists).