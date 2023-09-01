September 01, 2023
St. Bede’s Rambir Saini shoots a hole-in-one

JV golfer has only been playing for about a month

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede’s Rambir Saini shot a hole-in-one on the 195-yard, No. 17 hole at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island in Thursday's JV meet. He carded a 49.

ROCK ISLAND - Rambir Saini had a day to remember for the St. Bede JV golf team Thursday.

He shot a hole-in-one on the 195-yard, No. 17 hole at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island against host Rockridge and Sherrard.

“I understand it took one hop to the right and disappeared. A fellow competitor lazered it at 190,” SBA coach Rich Cummings said.

The amazing thing about Saini’s feat is he has only been golfing for about a month, Cummings said.

He carded a 49 for the day.

The hole-in-one is the first for the Bruins since Grant Bosnich aced one in his first match freshman year in 2009 at Oak Ridge Golf Course.