St. Bede’s Rambir Saini shoots a hole-in-one

ROCK ISLAND - Rambir Saini had a day to remember for the St. Bede JV golf team Thursday.
He shot a hole-in-one on the 195-yard, No. 17 hole at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island against host Rockridge and Sherrard.
“I understand it took one hop to the right and disappeared. A fellow competitor lazered it at 190,” SBA coach Rich Cummings said.
The amazing thing about Saini’s feat is he has only been golfing for about a month, Cummings said.
He carded a 49 for the day.
The hole-in-one is the first for the Bruins since Grant Bosnich aced one in his first match freshman year in 2009 at Oak Ridge Golf Course.