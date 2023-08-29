The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls golf tops St. Bede; Ottawa boys handle Kaneland

GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 197, St. Bede 242: At Morris’ The Creek on Monday, the Fighting Irish improved to 4-0 in dual play this season, led by a medalist-winning 45 by Addison Stiegler.
Piper Stenzel’s 49, Shelby Welsh’s 51 and a 52 from Camryn Stecken completed Seneca’s winning score.
Sycamore 205, Ottawa 215: At Sycamore Golf Club, the visiting Pirates fell to Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference match.
Payton Bruck shot a 49 and Caroline Cooney a 51 to lead Ottawa.
Princeton 219, Fieldcrest 224: The Knights lost the nonconference match at Wyaton Hills in Princeton.
Ava Marty carded a 54 to lead Fieldcrest, while Jessica Schultz (55), Julia Ehrnthaller (56) and Emmie Wells (59) also scored for Knights.
BOYS GOLF
Ottawa 151, Kaneland 159: At Hughes Creek, the visiting Pirates notched the Interstate 8 Conference win in their first dual of the season behind medalist Bryer Harris’ 36.
Seth Cooper (37), Drake Kaufman (38) and Chandler Creedon (40) rounded out Ottawa’s score.
Streator 156, St. Bede 163, Rockford Christian Life 239: At Spring Valley’s Spring Creek Golf Course, the Bulldogs won the triangular over the host Bruins and Eagles.
Sandwich 171, Serena-Newark 202, Hinckley-Big Rock 206: At Edgebrook, the host Indians won a three-team meet courtesy of 42s from Noah Campbell and Chance Lange, a 43 from Dino Barbanente and a 44 off the clubs of Colten Oakes.
Serena-Newark’s Carson Baker also carded a 42, with Hunter Staton also coming in under 50 with a 47.
Morris 172, Seneca 172, Coal City 176: At The Creek, Seneca lost a fifth-card tiebreaker to Morris to place second of three teams. Keegan Murphy (42), Grant Siegel (42), Ryker Terry (43) and Cooper Thorson (45) had counting scores for the Fighting Irish.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pontiac def. Streator 25-23, 21-25, 25-23: At Pontiac, in a close nonconference match, the visiting Bulldog Spikers (4-2-1) suffered the loss. Rilee Talty’s 17 digs, Emma Rambo’s 28 assists and three aces, Mya Zavada’s four blocks, Alexa Jacobs; seven kills, Sonia Proksa’s seven kills and Devin Elias’ nine kills spearheaded the Streator attack.
Somonauk def. Plano 25-13, 21-25, 25-21: At Somonauk, the Bobcats topped the Reapers in three sets to improve to 2-1 on the year. Somonauk was paced by Josie Rader (13 points, three aces), Ali McBride (11 points, three aces), Aubrey Chiavario (five kills) and Haley McCoy (three kills).
Henry-Senachwine def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-15, 23-25, 25-14: At Henry, the Falcons dropped the three-set match to the Mallards to fall to 0-3 on the season. F-C was led by seven kills, 11 digs and an ace from Giulia Pace, and 10 assists from Cameran Corrigan.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 9, South Beloit 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders led 9-0 by halftime.
Griffin Cook provided three goals and three assists. Trenton Fruit (two goals, one assist), Colton Fruit (two goals), Easton Fruit (one goal, two assists) and Adam Waite (one goal) led the Earlville attack.
Ottawa 1, Morris 0: At Ottawa’s King Field, the Pirates put in the only goal of the game as the first half wound down on a Michael Bedolla shot. Brady Wendt made three saves and stopped a second-half penalty kick to record the shutout.
SOPHOMORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pontiac def. Streator 25-17, 25-19: At Pontiac, Caty Talty (six assists, three aces), Ava Gwaltney (seven digs) and Aubrey Jacobs (four kills, five assists) led Streator.
FRESHMAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pontiac def. Streator 25-8, 25-17: At Pontiac, the Bullpup Spikers were led in the loss by Ava Glisson’s five digs and Jayda Webb’s two blocks.