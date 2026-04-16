Maitri Path to Wellness - PTSD: What It Is and How You Can Get Help (Provided)

Post traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD, is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. While many people associate PTSD with military service, it can affect anyone who has gone through situations such as accidents, natural disasters, abuse, or sudden loss.

Symptoms of PTSD can vary from person to person, but they often fall into a few key categories. Intrusive symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, or distressing memories of the event. Avoidance behaviors can lead individuals to steer clear of places, people, or conversations that remind them of the trauma. Some people experience negative changes in mood, such as feelings of guilt, fear, or detachment, while others may have heightened reactions like irritability, trouble sleeping, or difficulty concentrating.

There are also different types of PTSD. Acute PTSD occurs shortly after a traumatic event and may last for a limited period of time. Chronic PTSD involves symptoms that persist for months or even years. Complex PTSD can develop after repeated or long-term trauma, often involving ongoing stress or abuse. Delayed onset PTSD may not appear until months after the initial event. The common factor is exposure to trauma that overwhelms a person’s ability to cope. Individual responses can differ based on personal history, support systems, and overall health.

Treatment is available and can be highly effective. Talk therapies are often the primary approach, helping individuals process trauma in a safe and structured way. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help change negative thought patterns, while exposure-based therapies gradually reduce fear responses. Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) uses eye movement desensitization and reprocessing as one of the most highly effective methods used to help individuals reframe traumatic memories.

Seeking help is an important step toward healing. Call Maitri Path to Wellness at (815) 780-0690 or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath for more information, or to learn more about our mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, including our residential program.

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