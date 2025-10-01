Bladder and Bowel Health: Regaining Comfort and Confidence

Bladder and bowel dysfunctions are more common than many realize, yet they are rarely discussed openly. These conditions may involve difficulty controlling urination, frequent urges, constipation, or leakage.

According to Reilly Jaeger, a Morris Hospital physical therapist who has special training in pelvic health therapy, “Bladder dysfunction is a general term for any abnormality in the way the bladder stores or empties urine. This can manifest as a frequent or urgent need to urinate, an inability to control urine, or a feeling of not fully emptying the bladder.”

The causes of pelvic floor dysfunction are diverse and not limited to pregnancy or childbirth. Stress, hip or lower back issues, neurological conditions, and menopause can all contribute. Some people may also experience problems after surgery, trauma, or due to chronic constipation. Lifestyle factors such as diet, smoking, or exercise routines may play a role, along with medical conditions like COPD, Parkinson’s, or multiple sclerosis.

A new pelvic health therapy program through Morris Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services offers customized treatments to restore comfort and function. Specially trained physical therapists assess health history and develop personalized plans with manual therapy, exercises, and education. This addresses bladder and bowel issues, pelvic pain, tailbone discomfort during pregnancy, pain during intercourse, or ongoing pain in the hips, back, or abdomen.

Getting help for these problems is vital because they can greatly affect daily life. Many people limit their outings, plan their days around bathroom access, or avoid social events altogether. As Jaeger emphasizes, “That is no way to live.” Seeking treatment can help patients regain their independence and feel more comfortable joining in activities they enjoy.

Pelvic health therapy also empowers patients by educating them about their body and providing tools for long-term self-care. By addressing the underlying causes of dysfunction, treatment can reduce pain, restore function, and improve overall well-being. For those who have been silently struggling, Morris Hospital’s pelvic health therapy offers compassionate care and an opportunity to reclaim quality of life.

Morris Hospital Rehabilitation Services

1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 3

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 431-9980

www.morrishospital.org /pelvichealth