Protecting Your Feet and Ankles: Why Injury Prevention Matters

Your feet and ankles carry you through every step of your day, making their health essential to your overall well-being. According to Dr. Kyle Pearson, a foot and ankle surgeon with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, recognizing early warning signs and taking preventive measures can impact long-term mobility and comfort.

Pain and swelling are typically the first signs of potential foot and ankle problems. “If you are having these signs and symptoms, then it would be best to modify your activity and schedule an appointment to be evaluated,” Dr. Pearson explained. “Ignoring discomfort can lead to worsening injuries and longer recovery times.”

For those feeling discomfort, simple home remedies may relieve symptoms. Dr. Pearson suggests rest, ice, elevation, and anti-inflammatories as a starting point. Supportive footwear is also crucial. “A tennis shoe with a firm sole and a wide mesh toe box can help reduce stress on the foot while still providing comfort and protection,” he said.

If pain, swelling, or difficulty walking persist, or remedies fail, see a foot and ankle doctor. Those with peripheral neuropathy or diabetes should be cautious. Redness, swelling, or new wounds require consulting a specialist to prevent complications.

Foot and ankle surgeons provide expert evaluation and treatment when patients seek care. They diagnose a wide range of conditions and offer surgical and nonsurgical options to relieve pain, restore mobility, and support healing.

Prevention, however, is always better than treatment. “Staying active with properly fitting shoe gear is very important,” said Dr. Pearson. He recommends replacing worn shoes regularly, stretching before and after exercise, cross-training, and resistance training to build strength. For those with neuropathy or diabetes, daily foot checks and blood sugar control are essential.

Taking small steps toward prevention today can help you stay on your feet tomorrow. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kyle Pearson with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, please call (815) 433-0850.

