Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer’s contract renewed by City Council

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer will remain in her position after the City Council unanimously approved to renew her contract with the city during its Oct. 2 regular meeting.

Wittenauer’s contract will run concurrently with Mayor Ray Mabry and will run through the 2027 election.

“We’ve been very pleased with her services,” Mabry said. “We had a nice discussion with the council, commending her for her work. We are glad to renew this.”

Wittenauer was first hired to the position in November of 2019 under the the city council and former Mayor Joel Quiram.

Wittenauer works closely with city department heads and elected officials to maintain the day-to-day operations of the City of Princeton.