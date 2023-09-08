Ottawa natives continue philanthropy through SRCCF

Since retiring from their careers as funeral directors, Karen and Nelson Nussbaum, of Ottawa, have accelerated their philanthropy through a donor advised fund with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The Nussbaum’s are directing their giving after making one of the largest donations in SRCCF’s nearly eight-year history.

“We are honored Karen and Nelson chose Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to fulfill their philanthropic objectives,” said SRCCF Co-Founder and Board Member Pamela Beckett. “By creating the appropriately named ‘Giving Away the Farm’ fund, they have once again demonstrated their commitment and generosity to others.”

Institutions receiving Nussbaum grants have included the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation, Illinois State University’s agriculture program, Ottawa YMCA’s Partners in Youth program, Rotary International, St. Columba Catholic Church in Ottawa, Prairie Central FFA in Fairbury and Open Table Church in Ottawa.

SRCCF President and CEO Fran Brolley said the Nussbaum’s are providing important donations to some of their favorite organizations.

“Instead of waiting for their estates to award gifts, they are experiencing the joy of giving now through our donor advised fund,” Brolley said. “We are delighted to facilitate their benevolence.”

Nelson was born and raised on a farm near Forrest in Livingston County. Following high school, he served in Vietnam as a “Seabee,” the U.S. Navy’s construction battalion.

After his service, he earned an agriculture degree from Illinois State University and later graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He owned Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca as well as Ottawa Funeral Home with Karen.

Nelson is a former president of Ottawa’s Kiwanis Club and Camp Fire Board, as well as former treasurer for the Ottawa High School Booster Club and First Congregational Church. He and Karen are also members of the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary.

Karen graduated from Marquette High School before studying at the Sorbonne in Paris. Like Nelson, she also graduated from Worsham.

In 1987, she and John Cooter purchased Ottawa Funeral Home from Karen’s father, Edward J. Walsh. When Cooter retired in 2007, the Nussbaum’s became sole owners of the home until their retirement in 2022.

Karen served as President of Region Five of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association and was a board member at the state level.

Nationally recognized as one of the first recipients of the David Baue Scholarship for women in the funeral profession, Karen was profiled and published in trade journals and certified by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

She is a former member of Zonta and the YMCA board. The Ottawa Business Professional Women’s Club’s 1995 Woman of the Year is currently serving on the IVCC Foundation board.

The Nussbaum’s have two children, JB (Katie) and Micki (Ken) along with six grandchildren.