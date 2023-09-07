Marseilles Renaissance Faire returns Sept. 9

The Marseilles Renaissance Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 655 Commercial St. in Marseilles.

The event will offer a variety of crafts such as flower crowns, tarot card readings, wood carvings, metal art, handmade soaps, candles, jewelry, gems, crystals, fairy and sand art, rugs and tie dye clothing.

Entertainment will be held on two stages throughout the day, including costume judging at 12:30 p.m., dungeons and dragons mallick card game, family axe throwing, Haven Hills Amtgard Chapter, sparring, demonstrations, Gryphon Poursuivant, interactive era games, basket making and trivia questions.

Food will include smoked turkey legs, drunken pork sandwiches, pork on a stick, thunder pickles, lemon shake ups, dragon meat sticks, shaved ice, fresh mini donuts, grilled burgers and hot dogs.

This event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee and presented with help from Base Entertainment and La Salle County Heritage Corridor.