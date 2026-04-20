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AARP offers driver safety course April 27-28 in Standard

Two-day refresher for drivers 50 and older may qualify for insurance discount

Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Each year, Medicare beneficiaries should review available Part D plans to ensure they have the best plan for their needs and that they are not overpaying.

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 27-28 at Putnam County Community Center, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road. (PCR photo)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course April 27-28 at Putnam County Community Center, designed to help drivers 50 and older maintain driving competency and stay safe on the road.

Classes run 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at the center, 128 First St., Standard.

The course covers navigating age-related changes, reviewing driving strategies, understanding new vehicle technology, and learning how aging affects driving ability.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may qualify them for a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call 815-339-2711.

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Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.