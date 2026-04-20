Morris Public Works improving outfield turf at West Side Park

The City of Morris announced Friday that it is improving the turf in the outfield at West Side Park.

City officials acknowledged in a press release that the turf was in need of improvement, and public works has already completed aeration and seeding efforts. They plan to repeat this process again in the fall to strengthen and restore the grass.

“The current condition of the outfield is largely due to challenging weather conditions experienced in Fall 2024,” reads the news release. “Following seeding, the area endured nearly six weeks without measurable rainfall. Without an irrigation system in place, this significantly impacted the grass’s ability to fully establish.”

The news release said the timing of baseball and softball season creates a challenge because the start of the seasons coincides with the best time of year for grass to grow, limiting the chance for full recovery.

“Our public works crews are working hard to improve the fields at West Side Park, and I appreciate the effort they’ve put in,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “They’re doing everything they can, and it’s important to recognize the work happening behind the scenes to keep these fields available for our residents.”

The news release said public works is committed to improving field conditions, though weather makes the project beyond their control.