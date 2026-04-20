Glenbard South to present ‘All Shook Up’ April 23-25

The music of Elvis Presley comes to life as “All Shook Up” hits the stage at Glenbard South High School April 23-25.

This high-energy jukebox musical is more than just a collection of Presley’s hits. Set over the course of a single day in the summer of 1955, the plot follows a mysterious, leather-jacketed, guitar-playing “roustabout” named Chad who rides into a small town on a motorcycle.

His arrival shakes up the town’s repressed inhabitants, leading to a series of mistaken identities and comedic romantic entanglements as various characters fall in love with the wrong people.

With a script inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” the show explores themes of following your dreams, the importance of identity and breaking down barriers and true love.

“All Shook Up” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Glenbard South Auditorium.

All seats are $15 and can be purchased online at glenbardsouthhs.seatyourself.biz or with cash or check at the door. Patrons should enter at Door 9 for the performances.

For more information or special seating arrangements, contact Jessica Keuth-Rahtjen at jessica_keuth-rahtjen@glenbard.org or Stephanie Wallace at stephanie_wallace@glenbard.org.