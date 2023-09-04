La Salle Public Library to hold virtual Tour of Her Own historians Sept. 12

The La Salle Public Library will hold a virtual presentation from A Tour of Her Own historians at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A Tour Of Her Own was founded in 2018 by licensed tour guide Kaitlin Calogera, as the first tourism company in Washington D.C. to focus exclusively on women’s history, after seeing a lack of women’s representation in history and public spaces.

The presentation is entitled “Hookers, Healers and Heroines” and will focus on how the women of Washington D.C. managed to survive not only the war, but leave a mark on American history through their hard work and perseverance.

Some of the women included in the presentation are Elizabeth Keckley, Belva Lockwood, Dr. Mary Walker, Clara Barton, Charlotte Grimke and the Treasury Girls Scandal.

The program is free and open to the public. To register for the event visit https://rb.gy/rb4iy. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.