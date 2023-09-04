7th annual Walnut Fall Fest on Main set Oct. 7

The 7th annual Walnut Fall Fest on Main has been set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Walnut’s Liberty Square.

This event features fun for all ages including live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities and more.

Bands that are scheduled to perform include Eddie Korosa’s Polka Party, Radio Silence and Rodeo Drive.

The night before the event, on Friday, Oct. 6, there will also be a chili cook-off.

More information on the fall fest and cook-off can be found at https://www.walnutfallfest.com/.