Freebird to perform Sept. 7 on Princeton’s South Main Street

The Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Freebird, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 on Princeton’s South Main Street as part of Princeton Tourism’s Summer Concert Series.

Food and activities will began at 6 p.m. and include vendors such as Apollo Theater, Barrel Society, Coal Creek Brewing Company, Didoughs, Downtown Pub and Grill, Farmer’s Smoked BBQ, Oriental Gardens, the Princeton Lion’s Club, Sisler’s Ice Cream, Somewhere Else and more.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and dancing shoes for the show that includes free admission.

The event is sponsored by Princeton Chevrolet GMC, Sullivan’s Foods, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, Big Sky Wind, Avangrid Renewables, Culver’s, Compeer Financial, Gardner Denver, Prairie State Tractor, Marquis Energy LLC, Taylor’s Wat, Allegion and Corn Belt Energy.