October 30, 2023
Putnam County School District announces November menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Friday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, vegetable medley, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 6

Breakfast: Pop-tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, green beans, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch:Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Pancake with syrup or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, hashbrown, sausage, applesauce and milk

Friday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadstick with marinara sauce, veggie sticks with dip, fruit, cottage cheese and milk

Monday, Nov. 13

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit, chips and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cooks’ choice

Friday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa and sour cream, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken gravy with biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Friday, Nov. 27

No School

Monday, Nov. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk