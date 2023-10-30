Putnam County School District announces November menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Friday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, vegetable medley, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 6

Breakfast: Pop-tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, green beans, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch:Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, Nov. 9

Breakfast: Pancake with syrup or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, hashbrown, sausage, applesauce and milk

Friday, Nov. 10

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadstick with marinara sauce, veggie sticks with dip, fruit, cottage cheese and milk

Monday, Nov. 13

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit, chips and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cooks’ choice

Friday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa and sour cream, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Monday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken gravy with biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Friday, Nov. 27

No School

Monday, Nov. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk