Putnam County School District announces November menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for November.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, fruit and milk
Thursday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk
Friday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, vegetable medley, fruit and milk
Monday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Pop-tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, green beans, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch:Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce and cheese, fruit, cookie and milk
Thursday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Pancake with syrup or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with syrup, hashbrown, sausage, applesauce and milk
Friday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadstick with marinara sauce, veggie sticks with dip, fruit, cottage cheese and milk
Monday, Nov. 13
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, fruit, ice cream bar and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit, chips and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, salad, fruit, brownie and milk
Thursday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cooks’ choice
Friday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla with salsa and sour cream, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk
Monday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken gravy with biscuit, corn, fruit, pumpkin bar and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Friday, Nov. 27
No School
Monday, Nov. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese on bun, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, cheese stick, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, Nov. 30
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, oven potatoes, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk