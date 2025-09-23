Honor a veteran and you could win!

On November 8, the Bureau County Republican, The Times and NewsTribune will publish “Thank You, Veterans” as a thank you to veterans for their selfless service and dedication to our country. The “Thank You, Veterans” contest asks for thank you letters written to our local veterans. Once all letters have been submitted, one participant will be chosen at random and receive $100!

Based on your or your veteran’s home area, click to enter the appropriate contest below.

• Bureau County Republican Thank You, Veterans • The Times Thank You, Veterans • NewsTribune Thank You, Veterans

Thanks to our Contest Title Sponsors: Surf Internet and The City of Peru