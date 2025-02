DO YOU KNOW AN OUTSTANDING NURSE?

Calling all readers! Now through March 17, nominate your favorite nurse in the local area! Once all nominations have been submitted, a panel of Shaw Media staff and sponsors will choose 10 finalists. The winner will be determined by a public vote held from March 18-March 25. The winning nurse will receive a $300 gift certificate and will be featured in the paper!

NOMINATE HERE.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Title sponsor:

Liberty Village - Peru

Supporting sponsors:

Sullivan Foods - Mendota

Maze Lumber

ADM Grain

Bureau County Health Department