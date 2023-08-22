4 volleyball storylines to watch in the NewsTribune area in 2023

With the 2023 volleyball season getting underway this week, here are four storylines to watch in the NewsTribune area.
L-P looks to get back to winning conference, regional titles
The Cavaliers had a two-year blip in a more than three decade run of dominance with losing seasons in the spring and fall of 2021, but L-P got back to its winning ways with a 23-12 record last fall, which included coach Mark Haberkorn’s 1,000th career victory. The Cavs finished third in the Interstate 8 Conference and entered the postseason as a No. 5 seed and advanced to the Class 3A Geneseo Regional final where they lost to No. 2 Rock Island. The Cavs are used to winning conference and regional titles, but haven’t claimed either since 2019. Can L-P do it this fall? The Cavs return a pair of experienced setters in Addison Urbanski and Katie Sowers along with outside hitter Addie Duttlinger and add a talented group of hitters.
Experienced Fieldcrest poised for another run
Last season, Fieldcrest won 29 matches and advanced to a sectional championship behind NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year Allie Wiesenhofer. She’s back after ranking second in the area in kills at 3.5 per set and ninth in digs at 3.7 per set, and the Knights also return NT First-Team All-Area hitter Kaylin Rients and NT Second-Team All-Area setter Kaitlin White. Can Knights make another postseason run to add to their six regional titles, two sectional championships and one state appearance in the last 10 years?
Tri-County race looks to be competitive
St. Bede left the Three Rivers Conference after the last school year to return to the Tri-County Conference where the Bruins competed for 16 years before leaving after the 2009-10 school year.
The Bruins return several key players from last year, including NewsTribune All-Area hitter Ali Bosnich, to add another competitive team to the conference race. Marquette has players back from last year’s team that won 32 matches and went 8-0 in the conference, Seneca is a veteran team that was 6-2 in the TCC last year and Putnam County and Henry-Senachwine also bring back an experienced roster.
With so many talented and experienced teams, the Tri-County race should be exciting.
Saige Barnett takes over at her alma mater
Barnett has taken over the program at her alma. The 2019 graduate was a decorated three-sport star for the Storm in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Barnett succeeds the coach she played for, Caitlyn DeMay, who resigned after seven seasons. DeMay led the Storm to a regional championship in 2018 and a 24-13 record in 2019.
Barnett, who graduated from Illinois State University, takes over a team that went 15-20 last season. The Storm return All-Three Rivers Conference players in setter Kate Salisbury and outside hitter Emma Stabler.