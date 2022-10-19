Girls volleyball: A grand feat, L-P’s Mark Haberkorn reaches 1,000 career wins

OTTAWA – The La Salle-Peru fans were waving signs and cheering.
The players surrounded coach Mark Haberkorn, jumping up and down with arms raised chanting, “Hab, Hab, Hab, Hab.”
Haberkorn’s daughters and grandsons, who flew in as a surprise from Washington and Nevada, looked on from the stands.
A congratulatory message was put up on the video board at Kingman Gym, and L-P superintendent Steve Wrobleski took the microphone to present Haberkorn with a commemorative plaque.
Back at L-P, Haberkorn was welcomed by another standing ovation in the school’s cafeteria before a ceremony was held in Sellett Gym.
It was an accomplishment and a celebration nearly four decades in the making.
With Tuesday’s 25-20, 24-26, 25-22 victory over Ottawa in an Interstate 8 Conference match, Haberkorn earned career win No. 1,000. Haberkorn is only the fifth coach in state history to reach the milestone.
“I’m speechless,” said Haberkorn, who was presented with a commemorative jersey and an L-P logo signed by past and present players during the celebration at L-P. “Tonight has been overwhelming with the support from the community, ex-players and friends.
“To reach 1,000, it’s something I’ve pushed for. Something I wanted to achieve recently as I got close. I thought it’d be a super achievement to get to 1,000. It’s been a great ride. I’ve enjoyed all the time I’ve put into the program. There’s been a lot of sacrifices and support from my family.”
With a record of 1,000-279-18, Haberkorn joins St. Francis’ Peg Kopec (1,248), Mt. Pulaski’s Donna Dulle (1,127), Mater Dei’s Fred Rakers (1,046) and Hersey’s Nancy Lill (1,046) in the 1,000-win club.
Haberkorn won his first 104 matches at Lostant from 1982-86 before taking over at L-P from 1988-91.
He returned to L-P in 1994 and has been there since, winning his 250th match in 1994, his 500th in 2004, his 750th during the state runner-up season in 2013 and his 900th in 2018.
“I have been very fortunate to have outstanding players,” Haberkorn said. “Our program has always seemed to achieve success due to players, and also, we had a special level of coaching. Our assistant coaches have meant so much to the program.
“We’ve had many coaches and players contribute to the success of the program. It’s not a one-person achievement. It’s a program achievement.”
Senior Addison Urbanski said Haberkorn’s sustained success comes from his ability to get the most out of his players.
“I think he helps with the fundamentals,” Urbanski said. “He really teaches us the game plan before every game. He walks us through what we need to do, and he’s always giving us advice and helping us do the best we can.”
Senior Taylor Martyn said the Cavs “were trying not to be nervous” but knew it was a momentous match and said they “were a little too excited” coming in.
The Cavs built an 11-5 lead in the first set only to see the Pirates rally to tie it at 13. A kill by Camryn Piscia gave L-P the lead for good. She eventually ended the set with a block.
L-P fell behind 6-1 in the second set but rallied to tie it 6-6 on an ace by Martyn. It remained tight throughout with 11 more ties before a kill by Alyssa Malmassari and an ace by Reese Burgwald sent it to a third set.
The third set was close throughout until L-P seemed to take control with a seven-point service run by Urbanski that included two aces to give the Cavs a 23-17 lead. A kill by Katie Sowers made it 24-17 before the Pirates rallied within two at 24-22.
“We struggled a times tonight,” Haberkorn said. “I think they knew this [celebration] was planned. I had no idea. I think they played very well in Set 1. Set 2 they got a little tentative. In Set 3 we started playing a little better, then at the end of then match we got strong serving from Addison Urbanski that kind of pushed us over the top and we were able to finish.
“I thought we played hard. I thought our defense was really good. We did a lot of good things, but we seemed about half a step slow here and there. I think a lot of that had to do with nerves and expectations. I think they felt a little bit of the pressure, but I’m very happy with the way they played and the way they handled everything tonight.”
On match point Urbanski set Olivia Shetterly, who spiked the ball over as Ottawa was whistled for a net violation, giving L-P the match.
“It was a little weird to win that point that way, but it was a great feeling,” Martyn said. “I’ve played on Coach’s team for three years now. I feel like I’ve gotten to know him pretty well, and just to see him hit this milestone, he deserves it so much. It’s awesome.”
Ottawa coach Jennifer Crum said she was pleased with her team’s effort.
“I think we could have come out of the gate a little stronger,” Crum said. “I think that hurt us in the long run having to push three sets, but I’m proud of my girls’ effort. I’m proud of the fact we battled, and we didn’t give it to them. They had to earn it tonight.
“Ultimately, it just comes down to a couple points at the end. We needed to come up with some bigger plays there, and we just didn’t this time.”