La Salle-Peru athletes earn All-Interstate 8 Conference honors

La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Vescogni lets go of a pitch during a game this season. Vescogni was named All-Interstate 8 Conference along with teammate Karmen Piano. (Scott Anderson)

Three La Salle-Peru softball players were honored by the Interstate 8 Conference for their play this season.

Senior pitcher Taylor Vescogni and senior outfielder Karmen Piano were voted all-conference, while senior infielder/outfielder Anna Riva was an honorable mention selection.

Sycamore senior Bella Jacobs was named conference MVP.

Two L-P baseball players named All-Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru senior outfielder Braylin Bond and junior pitcher Geno Argubright were named to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.

Ottawa senior Adam Swanson was voted conference MVP.

Pair of L-P soccer players earn all-conference

La Salle-Peru senior goalkeeper Lily Higgins and senior midfielder Vicky Tejada were voted to the All-Interstate 8 Conference Team.

Sofia Nanez and Addie Dawson were honorable mention picks for L-P.

Ottawa’s Chloe Carmona, Kaneland’s Erin Doucette and Sycamore’s Izzie Segretti were named co-MVPs.

Tejada also was voted Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional, while Higgins was honorable mention all-sectional. Nanez earned the all-sectional sportsmanship award.

L-P's Vicky Tejada and Rochelle's Evelyn Garcia run after the ball during a game this season. Tejada earned All-Interstate 8 Conference and IHSSCA All-Sectional honors. (Scott Anderson)

Hall, Mendota, Princeton softball players earn All-Three Rivers East

Princeton junior infielder Avah Oertel and senior outfielder Keely Lawson were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team.

Senior pitcher Reese Reviglio and senior outfielder Caroline Keutzer joined their teammates on the first team as did Hall freshman infielder Bernie Larsen.

Hall senior outfielder Charlie Pellegrini, junior catcher Caroline Morris and freshman pitcher Maddie Krewer, Mendota sophomore infielder Leah Henkel, freshman catcher Laurali Thompson and freshman pitcher Lexie Saylor and Princeton senior outfielder Sylvie Rutledge and junior catcher Kiyrra Morris were named to the second team.

Honorable mention picks were Hall’s Ava Delphi and Leah Burkart, Mendota’s Addison Perryman and Sydney Tolley and Princeton’s Makayla Hecht and Izzy Gibson.

Three Earlville softball players named All-Little Ten

Earlville senior shortstop/catcher Bailey Miller, junior pitcher/third baseman/first baseman Addie Scherer and sophomore catcher/third baseman Audrey Scherer were named to the All-Little Ten Conference team.

Addie and Audrey Scherer were unanimous selections - Addie for the third time and Audrey for the second time.