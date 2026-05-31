La Salle-Peru’s Aavery Hill places 4th in 2A discus: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru's Aavery Hill stands on the podium after getting fourth place in the Class 2A discus during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: La Salle-Peru sophomore Aavery Hill launched his second-best career throw in the discus Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A meet.

With that throw, Hill went from seeded 19th after sectionals to earning a fourth-place medal.

“I came in and wanted to win it, but the competition was very unexpected,” Hill said. “I came in ranked 19th and came out in fourth, so I’m just happy I medaled.”

Hill recorded a 49.54 meters Saturday to improve on his top preliminary throw of 48.97 by more than half a meter.

Carbondale sophomore Joseph Frierdich won the title with a toss of 54.96.

“With my last throw, it was all up to my clap,” Hill said. “I was excited and all pumped up. I thought it went 50 feet, but I guess it was a little short.”

It is the second year in a row the Cavaliers had a discus medalist after Richie Santiago placed fifth last spring. Hill’s fourth-place medal is L-P’s highest placer since Jesse Casas finished fourth in the 400 meters in 2019.

Hill hopes to move up the podium in his final two years.

“I’m going to be coming for the top, the higher the better,” Hill said. “I’ve got two years left in my high school career, and I’m hoping I can get two state titles out of it.”

In Class 1A, Amboy co-op freshman Ian Hassler placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 48.6. He also competed in the shot put finals, finishing 11th with a toss of 15.72.

Teammate Damian Bender, a sophomore, finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.93 seconds.

Putnam County senior Alex Rodriguez capped his career with a ninth-place medal in the shot put with a throw of 15.99, which improved on his top preliminary throw from Thursday.

Rodriguez finished his career with three state medals.

Fieldcrest senior Micheal Beckett added another state medal to his resume by placing eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.55. He placed ninth in the triple jump last spring.

Putnam County's Alex Rodriguez throws shot put during the IHSA State Track and Field championship on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

BASEBALL

Tremont 6, Fieldcrest 0: The No. 5-seeded Knights did not record a hit in a loss to the No. 1 Turks in the Class 1A Delavan Regional championship game.

Fieldcrest had three base runners as Lucas Anson drew a walk, Layten Gerdes was hit by a pitch and Grant Matthews reached on an error.

Drew Overocker took the loss on the mound for the Knights (12-17), who committed four errors, as he allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.