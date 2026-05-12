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Prep Sports | Illinois Valley

NewsTribune track and field leaders

Henry-Senachwine’s Daniella Bumber finishes in third place the 400 m dash during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Henry-Midland Daniella Bumber runs the 400-meter dash during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals last season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Kevin Chlum

A look at the top performances for track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season, including athletes from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Henry-Midland, Fieldcrest, Amboy co-op, Earlville and DePue.

BOYS

100 meters

AthleteTime
Beckett (Fieldcrest)11.28
Lesley (Mendota)11.38
Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)11.46
L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)11.51
Hammers (La Salle-Peru)11.53

200 meters

AthleteTime
Carlos (Mendota)22.25
Lesley (Mendota)22.84
Hohstadt (Henry-Midland)23.05
Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)23.21
L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)23.48

400 meters

AthleteTime
Carlos (Mendota)49.59
G. Hammers (La Salle-Peru)50.93
Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)52.01
L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)52.22
Agushi (Princeton)52.43

800 meters

AthleteTime
G. Hammers (La Salle-Peru)2:02.65
Moore (Bureau Valley)2:04.21
G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)2:07.05
Bellows (Amboy co-op)2:08.32

1,600 meters

AthleteTime
G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)4:46.38
Moore (Bureau Valley)4:50.69
Padilla (La Salle-Peru)4:56.88
Baxter (Putnam County)4:57.35
Dalton (Henry-Midland)4:58.75

3,200 meters

AthleteTime
G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)10:23.7
Taylor (Bureau Valley)10:33.75
Baxter (Putnam County)10:38.15
E. Rodriguez (DePue)10:51.17
Hermosillo (St. Bede)10:53.25

110 hurdles

AthleteTime
Etheridge (Princeton)15.15
Roth (Bureau Valley)15.51
Withey (St. Bede)16.64
Woods (Mendota)17.25
Kirbach (Henry-Midland)17.77

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Etheridge (Princeton)39.9
Roth (Bureau Valley)41.12
Bender (Amboy co-op)41.34
Mayhew (La Salle-Peru)45.19
Lovgren (Amboy co-op)46.94

4x100-meter relay

SchoolTime
BV (Roth, Ke. Richter, Shane Mahnesmith)44.35
PHS (Etheridge, Agushi, Funderberg, Barnes)44.59
MHS (Castle, Escatel, Cortez, Lesley)45.71
Hall (Gambiani, Perez, Escatel, Wamhoff)46.29
L-P (E. Hammers, G. Hammers, Kilday, L. Verucchi)46.33

4x200-meter relay

SchoolTime
BV (Shane, Mahnesmith, Velazquez, Ke. Richter)1:33.79
PHS (Funderberg, Agushi, Lanham, VandeVenter)1:34.26
MHS (Gahan, Botello, Cortez, Lesley)1:36.09
FHS (Beckett, Aldana, Vallazza, Hakes)1:37.81
Henry-Midland (William, Catton-Bass, Pyles, Hohstadt)1:38.53

4x400-meter relay

SchoolTime
L-P (G Hammers, L Verucchi, E Hammers, Kilday)3:29.55
PHS (Etheridge, Lanham, VandeVenter, Agushi)3:30.16
BV (Shane, Al. Gallardo, Moore, Richter)3:32.85
MHS (Seablom, Wujek, Gahan, Carlos)3:36.12
Amboy (Thomas, Bellows, Lovgren, Bender)3:53.5

4x800-meter relay

SchoolTime
BV (Al. Gallardo, Pistole, Ka. Richter, Ad. Gallardo)8:50.55
MHS (Carlos, Imeri, Castle, Seablom)9:06.97
L-P (Padilla, Pescetto, Wick, Harden)9:10.28
St. Bede (Balestri, Vasquez, Avila, Gedraitis)9:13.53
PHS (VandeVenter, Al. Swanson, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Au. Swanson)9:13.93

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Rodriguez (Putnam County)15.92
Hoffman (Princeton)15.03
Hassler (Amboy)14.81
Hachenberger (La Salle-Peru)14.66
Eplin (Fieldcrest)14.15

Discus

AthleteDistance
Hoffman (Princeton)51.28
Hill (La Salle-Peru)50.27
Rodriguez (Putnam County)49.87
Hassler (Amboy)48.56
Eplin (Fieldcrest)46.65

High jump

AthleteHeight
Currie (La Salle-Peru)1.91
Perez (Hall)1.85
Agushi (Princeton)1.83
Pyles (Henry-Midland)1.83
Withey (St. Bede)1.8

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Denault (Mendota)3.87
Arkins (St. Bede)3.25
Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)3.12
Eddy (Mendota)3.05
Pattar (Princeton)2.75

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Beckett (Fieldcrest)6.58
Bender (Amboy)6.58
Pyles (Henry-Midland)6.46
Currie (La Salle-Peru)6.36
Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)6.13

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Beckett (Fieldcrest)13.48
Currie (La Salle-Peru)13.39
Mahnesmith (Bureau Valley)12.08
Lovgren (Amboy)11.88
Gallicchio, Hall (La Salle-Peru)11.79

GIRLS

100 meters

AthleteTime
Francis (Mendota)12.5
Bumber (Henry-Midland)12.61
Bosnich (St. Bede)12.63
Frawley (Henry-Midland)12.92
Wozniak (L-P), Yanos (Amboy)13.2

200 meters

AthleteTime
Bumber (Henry-Midland)25.33
Roach (Henry-Midland)25.59
House (Bureau Valley)26.01
Francis (Mendota)26.44
Frawley (Henry-Senachwine)26.66

400 meters

AthleteTime
Bumber (Henry-Midland)57.14
House (Bureau Valley)58.69
Atherton (Mendota)1:02.54
Mertes (La Salle-Peru)1:02.77
M. Althaus (Amboy co-op)1:02.93

800 meters

AthleteTime
Moore (Bureau Valley)2:34.22
H. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)2:34.89
Strouss (Princeton)2:35.35
Mussche (Bureau Valley)2:36.19)
M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)2:37.81

1,600 meters

AthleteTime
H. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)5:39.58
Frueh (Princeton)5:49.2577
Al. Waca (Princeton)5:52.91
M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)5:56.77
Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)5:57.02

3,200 meters

AthleteTime
M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)12:34.4
Frueh (Princeton)12:34.76
Hamilton (Bureau Valley)12:45.06
Al. Waca (Princeton)12:53.31
Owczarek (La Salle-Peru)13:36.1

100 hurdles

AthleteTime
Bosnich (St. Bede)14.88
Elam (Mendota)15.82
Mitchell (Henry-Midland)16.34
Bryant (Fieldcrest)16.89
Warner (Henry-Midland)17.11

300 hurdles

AthleteTime
Bosnich (St. Bede)45.3
Elam (Mendota)46.87
Egan (Bureau Valley)50.33
Francis (Mendota)50.96
McKendry (Amboy co-op)51.12

4x100-meter relay

SchoolTime
H-M (Mitchell, Frawley, Chambers, Bumber)50.4
Mendota (Francis, Buettner, Elam, Atherton)50.95
Amboy (McKendry, M. Althaus, Anderson, Yanos)51.45
L-P (Duttlinger, Putman, Mertez, Wozmiak)52.44
BV (Fox, My. Shipp, Kalapp, Ma. Shipp53.14

4x200-meter relay

SchoolTime
H-M (Mitchell, Frawley, Chambers, Bumber)1:47.34
MHS (Francis, Buettner, Atherton)1:48.85
L-P (Duttlinger, Putman, Mertez, Wozmiak)1:50.79
BV (Egan, Stabler, My. Shipp, House)1:51.4

4x400-meter relay

SchoolTime
MHS (Atherton, Woods, Buettner, Elam)4:16.4
BV (Moore, Stabler, My. Shipp, House)4:17.12
PHS (Strouss, R. Acker, DePauw, Hopkins)4:27.81
SBA (Lucas, Arkins, Ernat, Bosnich)4:32.79
L-P (Urbanski, Depenbrock, Konczak, Krzyaniak)4:34.8

4x800-meter relay

SchoolTime
BV (M. Wetzell, Stabler, Moore, H. Wetzell)10:12.43
PHS (L. Acker, Hopkins, Al. Waca, Strouss)10:34.6
L-P (Urbanski, Carlos, Politsch, Kasperski)11:09.98
St. Bede (Ernat, Dugosh, Nauman, Arkins)11:40.03
Amboy (Payne, Nauman, Klein, Gall)12:08.86

Shot put

AthleteDistance
Bray (St. Bede)10.71
Glasper (Amboy)10.35
Black (Mendota)9.81
Mangan (Fieldcrest)9.7
Medina (La Salle-Peru)9.28

Discus

AthleteDistance
Mangan (Fieldcrest)34.06
Glasper (Amboy)30.98
Pelka (Hall)28.85
Schultz (Princeton)27.01
Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)26.73

High jump

AthleteHeight
Elam (Mendota)1.68
Woods (Mendota)1.57
Francis (Mendota)1.57
Anderson (Amboy)1.57
Mitchell, Rowe (Henry-Midland)1.55

Pole vault

AthleteHeight
Sierens (Princeton)2.6
Thompson (Princeton)2.59
Woods (Mendota)2.45
Wiggim (Bureau Valley)2.14
Lumpkins (La Salle-Peru)2.13

Long jump

AthleteDistance
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)5.65
Yanos (Amboy)5.39
Chambers (Henry-Midland)5.36
Frawley (Henry-Midland)5.31
Atherton (Mendota), My. Shipp (BV)5.12

Triple jump

AthleteDistance
Elam (Mendota)11.11
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)10.79
Ma. Shipp (Bureau Valley)10.39
Depenbrock (La Sall-Peru)10.08
Forrest (Fieldcrest)9.69
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