NewsTribune track and field leaders

A look at the top performances for track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season, including athletes from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Henry-Midland, Fieldcrest, Amboy co-op, Earlville and DePue.
BOYS
100 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|11.28
|Lesley (Mendota)
|11.38
|Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)
|11.46
|L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|11.51
|Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|11.53
200 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Carlos (Mendota)
|22.25
|Lesley (Mendota)
|22.84
|Hohstadt (Henry-Midland)
|23.05
|Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)
|23.21
|L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|23.48
400 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Carlos (Mendota)
|49.59
|G. Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|50.93
|Ke. Richter (Bureau Valley)
|52.01
|L. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|52.22
|Agushi (Princeton)
|52.43
800 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|G. Hammers (La Salle-Peru)
|2:02.65
|Moore (Bureau Valley)
|2:04.21
|G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|2:07.05
|Bellows (Amboy co-op)
|2:08.32
1,600 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|4:46.38
|Moore (Bureau Valley)
|4:50.69
|Padilla (La Salle-Peru)
|4:56.88
|Baxter (Putnam County)
|4:57.35
|Dalton (Henry-Midland)
|4:58.75
3,200 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|G. Verucchi (La Salle-Peru)
|10:23.7
|Taylor (Bureau Valley)
|10:33.75
|Baxter (Putnam County)
|10:38.15
|E. Rodriguez (DePue)
|10:51.17
|Hermosillo (St. Bede)
|10:53.25
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|15.15
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|15.51
|Withey (St. Bede)
|16.64
|Woods (Mendota)
|17.25
|Kirbach (Henry-Midland)
|17.77
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|39.9
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|41.12
|Bender (Amboy co-op)
|41.34
|Mayhew (La Salle-Peru)
|45.19
|Lovgren (Amboy co-op)
|46.94
4x100-meter relay
|School
|Time
|BV (Roth, Ke. Richter, Shane Mahnesmith)
|44.35
|PHS (Etheridge, Agushi, Funderberg, Barnes)
|44.59
|MHS (Castle, Escatel, Cortez, Lesley)
|45.71
|Hall (Gambiani, Perez, Escatel, Wamhoff)
|46.29
|L-P (E. Hammers, G. Hammers, Kilday, L. Verucchi)
|46.33
4x200-meter relay
|School
|Time
|BV (Shane, Mahnesmith, Velazquez, Ke. Richter)
|1:33.79
|PHS (Funderberg, Agushi, Lanham, VandeVenter)
|1:34.26
|MHS (Gahan, Botello, Cortez, Lesley)
|1:36.09
|FHS (Beckett, Aldana, Vallazza, Hakes)
|1:37.81
|Henry-Midland (William, Catton-Bass, Pyles, Hohstadt)
|1:38.53
4x400-meter relay
|School
|Time
|L-P (G Hammers, L Verucchi, E Hammers, Kilday)
|3:29.55
|PHS (Etheridge, Lanham, VandeVenter, Agushi)
|3:30.16
|BV (Shane, Al. Gallardo, Moore, Richter)
|3:32.85
|MHS (Seablom, Wujek, Gahan, Carlos)
|3:36.12
|Amboy (Thomas, Bellows, Lovgren, Bender)
|3:53.5
4x800-meter relay
|School
|Time
|BV (Al. Gallardo, Pistole, Ka. Richter, Ad. Gallardo)
|8:50.55
|MHS (Carlos, Imeri, Castle, Seablom)
|9:06.97
|L-P (Padilla, Pescetto, Wick, Harden)
|9:10.28
|St. Bede (Balestri, Vasquez, Avila, Gedraitis)
|9:13.53
|PHS (VandeVenter, Al. Swanson, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Au. Swanson)
|9:13.93
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Rodriguez (Putnam County)
|15.92
|Hoffman (Princeton)
|15.03
|Hassler (Amboy)
|14.81
|Hachenberger (La Salle-Peru)
|14.66
|Eplin (Fieldcrest)
|14.15
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|Hoffman (Princeton)
|51.28
|Hill (La Salle-Peru)
|50.27
|Rodriguez (Putnam County)
|49.87
|Hassler (Amboy)
|48.56
|Eplin (Fieldcrest)
|46.65
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Currie (La Salle-Peru)
|1.91
|Perez (Hall)
|1.85
|Agushi (Princeton)
|1.83
|Pyles (Henry-Midland)
|1.83
|Withey (St. Bede)
|1.8
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Denault (Mendota)
|3.87
|Arkins (St. Bede)
|3.25
|Hubinsky (La Salle-Peru)
|3.12
|Eddy (Mendota)
|3.05
|Pattar (Princeton)
|2.75
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|6.58
|Bender (Amboy)
|6.58
|Pyles (Henry-Midland)
|6.46
|Currie (La Salle-Peru)
|6.36
|Gallicchio (La Salle-Peru)
|6.13
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Beckett (Fieldcrest)
|13.48
|Currie (La Salle-Peru)
|13.39
|Mahnesmith (Bureau Valley)
|12.08
|Lovgren (Amboy)
|11.88
|Gallicchio, Hall (La Salle-Peru)
|11.79
GIRLS
100 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Francis (Mendota)
|12.5
|Bumber (Henry-Midland)
|12.61
|Bosnich (St. Bede)
|12.63
|Frawley (Henry-Midland)
|12.92
|Wozniak (L-P), Yanos (Amboy)
|13.2
200 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Bumber (Henry-Midland)
|25.33
|Roach (Henry-Midland)
|25.59
|House (Bureau Valley)
|26.01
|Francis (Mendota)
|26.44
|Frawley (Henry-Senachwine)
|26.66
400 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Bumber (Henry-Midland)
|57.14
|House (Bureau Valley)
|58.69
|Atherton (Mendota)
|1:02.54
|Mertes (La Salle-Peru)
|1:02.77
|M. Althaus (Amboy co-op)
|1:02.93
800 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|Moore (Bureau Valley)
|2:34.22
|H. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|2:34.89
|Strouss (Princeton)
|2:35.35
|Mussche (Bureau Valley)
|2:36.19)
|M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|2:37.81
1,600 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|H. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|5:39.58
|Frueh (Princeton)
|5:49.2577
|Al. Waca (Princeton)
|5:52.91
|M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|5:56.77
|Kasperski (La Salle-Peru)
|5:57.02
3,200 meters
|Athlete
|Time
|M. Wetzell (Bureau Valley)
|12:34.4
|Frueh (Princeton)
|12:34.76
|Hamilton (Bureau Valley)
|12:45.06
|Al. Waca (Princeton)
|12:53.31
|Owczarek (La Salle-Peru)
|13:36.1
100 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Bosnich (St. Bede)
|14.88
|Elam (Mendota)
|15.82
|Mitchell (Henry-Midland)
|16.34
|Bryant (Fieldcrest)
|16.89
|Warner (Henry-Midland)
|17.11
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Bosnich (St. Bede)
|45.3
|Elam (Mendota)
|46.87
|Egan (Bureau Valley)
|50.33
|Francis (Mendota)
|50.96
|McKendry (Amboy co-op)
|51.12
4x100-meter relay
|School
|Time
|H-M (Mitchell, Frawley, Chambers, Bumber)
|50.4
|Mendota (Francis, Buettner, Elam, Atherton)
|50.95
|Amboy (McKendry, M. Althaus, Anderson, Yanos)
|51.45
|L-P (Duttlinger, Putman, Mertez, Wozmiak)
|52.44
|BV (Fox, My. Shipp, Kalapp, Ma. Shipp
|53.14
4x200-meter relay
|School
|Time
|H-M (Mitchell, Frawley, Chambers, Bumber)
|1:47.34
|MHS (Francis, Buettner, Atherton)
|1:48.85
|L-P (Duttlinger, Putman, Mertez, Wozmiak)
|1:50.79
|BV (Egan, Stabler, My. Shipp, House)
|1:51.4
4x400-meter relay
|School
|Time
|MHS (Atherton, Woods, Buettner, Elam)
|4:16.4
|BV (Moore, Stabler, My. Shipp, House)
|4:17.12
|PHS (Strouss, R. Acker, DePauw, Hopkins)
|4:27.81
|SBA (Lucas, Arkins, Ernat, Bosnich)
|4:32.79
|L-P (Urbanski, Depenbrock, Konczak, Krzyaniak)
|4:34.8
4x800-meter relay
|School
|Time
|BV (M. Wetzell, Stabler, Moore, H. Wetzell)
|10:12.43
|PHS (L. Acker, Hopkins, Al. Waca, Strouss)
|10:34.6
|L-P (Urbanski, Carlos, Politsch, Kasperski)
|11:09.98
|St. Bede (Ernat, Dugosh, Nauman, Arkins)
|11:40.03
|Amboy (Payne, Nauman, Klein, Gall)
|12:08.86
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Bray (St. Bede)
|10.71
|Glasper (Amboy)
|10.35
|Black (Mendota)
|9.81
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|9.7
|Medina (La Salle-Peru)
|9.28
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|Mangan (Fieldcrest)
|34.06
|Glasper (Amboy)
|30.98
|Pelka (Hall)
|28.85
|Schultz (Princeton)
|27.01
|Depenbrock (La Salle-Peru)
|26.73
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Elam (Mendota)
|1.68
|Woods (Mendota)
|1.57
|Francis (Mendota)
|1.57
|Anderson (Amboy)
|1.57
|Mitchell, Rowe (Henry-Midland)
|1.55
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Sierens (Princeton)
|2.6
|Thompson (Princeton)
|2.59
|Woods (Mendota)
|2.45
|Wiggim (Bureau Valley)
|2.14
|Lumpkins (La Salle-Peru)
|2.13
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|5.65
|Yanos (Amboy)
|5.39
|Chambers (Henry-Midland)
|5.36
|Frawley (Henry-Midland)
|5.31
|Atherton (Mendota), My. Shipp (BV)
|5.12
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Elam (Mendota)
|11.11
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|10.79
|Ma. Shipp (Bureau Valley)
|10.39
|Depenbrock (La Sall-Peru)
|10.08
|Forrest (Fieldcrest)
|9.69