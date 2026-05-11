NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Addie Scherer

Earlville’s Addie Scherer has been a force at the plate and in the pitching circle for the Red Raiders this spring.

Last week, she was 8 for 9 with a home run, a double, nine RBIs and four runs in three games.

Scherer also recorded two pitching wins and struck out 19 batters over three appearances.

“Addie is a major reason for our team’s success,” Earlville coach Shannon Cook said. “She is a talented and smart ballplayer who is well respected by her teammates. Her performance last week was outstanding. She is always solid and dependable and last week she delivered once again in clutch moments both at the plate and in the circle. She is a tremendous teammate and a joy to have on the team.”

For her performance, Scherer was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Scherer answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Do you prefer to hit a home run or strike out a batter in a key spot?

Scherer: Strike out a batter.

Besides Earlville’s field, what is your favorite field you’ve played on?

Scherer: All of the fields in Chattanooga, Tenn. Playing in the mountains is always fun.

What would be your walk up song?

Scherer: ’Nokia’ by Drake. All the girls on the softball team know that it was our hype song before every game, so having a song that everyone gets hype for would be so fun.

What is your favorite sport to play and why?

Scherer: Softball. It’s always come naturally to me, but I’ve also met the most amazing friends and teammates through travel softball.

What are your plans for the summer?

Scherer: Play lots of softball with my travel team and make as many memories as I can.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Scherer: Anatomy because it connects to my future major and Mr. Sarver makes class fun everyday.

What is your favorite holiday?

Scherer: Fourth of July.

If you could have a super power, what would you choose?

Scherer: Teleporting so I could go to the beach or my grandparents house whenever I want.

What is your favorite book?

Scherer: ‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Scherer: I was extremely happy with my performance. I’ve been working hard on hitting and moving my pitches around so seeing it pay off feels amazing.”